'Bhupay karo': Anurag Thakur mocks Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel amid Mahadev betting app row

Thakur assured the youth, offering guarantees comparable to those provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing promises to expedite developmental schemes within five weeks, which the Bhupesh Baghel government allegedly couldn't achieve in five years.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday (November 14) criticized Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged Mahadev betting app scam, an issue linked to the Congress leader by the Enforcement Directorate. Addressing a press conference in Raipur, Thakur drew parallels with the Delhi Liquor Scam, highlighting that those involved in it couldn't escape justice, indicating a similar outcome for the Mahadev App issue.

"Chhattisgarh CM is hiding his face after the Mahadev app scam. If the people involved in Delhi's liquor policy scam couldn't escape, here too, no one would be able to escape," Thakur said.

He further highlighted the extent of corruption, mentioning the huge sum of Rs 508 crore collected through the Mahadev App, alleging ongoing betting practices while the Chief Minister's office protected the accused.

He also pledged various welfare measures, promising affordable cooking gas for women, fair rates for agricultural produce, and expanded healthcare under the Ayushman Bharat scheme if a BJP government secures victory in Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh is undergoing elections in two phases, with the first phase already held on November 7 and the remaining seats scheduled for polling on November 17, with results expected on December 3.