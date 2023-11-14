Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    MP Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi levels 'purchased Congress MLAs' allegation against PM Modi, Amit Shah

    In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress secured as many as 114 seats, emerging as the largest party, and formed a government with independent support after defeating the BJP's 109 seats.

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (November 14) launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of orchestrating the "purchase" of his party's MLAs and orchestrating the downfall of the Madhya Pradesh government. Referring to the events that led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led government in 2020 due to the resignation of 22 MLAs, Gandhi asserted that the BJP had manipulated the people's choice.

    In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress secured as many as 114 seats, emerging as the largest party, and formed a government with independent support after defeating the BJP's 109 seats. However, the government's collapse ensued 15 months later due to MLA resignations, leading to the BJP forming a government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

    PM Modi slams Congress, accuses party of accepting defeat ahead of MP Elections

    Addressing a rally in Vidisha, Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Amit Shah collectively bought Congress MLAs and snatched the elected government of Madhya Pradesh that you had chosen. Your voice was suppressed by the Prime Minister and BJP leaders by purchasing Congress MLAs with crores of rupees."

    Promising a Congress resurgence, Gandhi declared, "We ousted BJP from Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh without animosity. With 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' (shop of love) in the midst of 'Nafrat ka Bazaar' (market of hate), we, as non-violent soldiers, replaced them. We will reclaim our government here in Madhya Pradesh."

    Expressing confidence, Gandhi predicted Congress winning between 145 to 150 seats in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections.

    MP Election 2023: Sanjay Raut seeks EC action over Amit Shah's 'free Ram temple darshan' pitch

