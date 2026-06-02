A 25-year-old woman was allegedly molested, stabbed and robbed by two men who were friends of her husband after they dropped him home in Bhopal’s Habibganj area late on Saturday night, police said.

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly molested, stabbed and robbed by two men who were friends of her husband after they dropped him home in Bhopal’s Habibganj area late on Saturday night, police said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Habibganj police registered a case against the accused on Sunday under charges of house trespass, molestation, assault and snatching. The two men were produced before a court on Monday and subsequently sent to judicial custody.

According to TOI report, the victim’s husband, a 30-year-old watchman, lives with his family in a servant quarter located on the premises of a bungalow, while the woman works as a domestic helper. Police said the husband was acquainted with two men, identified as Ranjeet and Suraj, residents of Jatkhedi in Misrod and Mandideep.

On Saturday night, the trio allegedly consumed alcohol together near a liquor shop at RRL Trisection. The accused allegedly made the watchman consume excessive liquor before dropping him back to his residence on a motorcycle. Police said he was left unconscious outside his home.

When the victim stepped outside to fetch water, the two men followed her into the house, where they allegedly molested her. A scuffle reportedly broke out, during which the woman was allegedly stabbed in the back. The accused are also alleged to have snatched her mangalsutra before fleeing the scene.

Acting on the complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested both accused. Further proceedings in the case are underway.