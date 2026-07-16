Amid leadership tussle, ex-Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi will meet KC Venugopal. Channi opposes Amrinder Warring's retention as state chief, but a report by Bhupesh Baghel suggests Warring has majority support and will likely stay.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is scheduled to meet AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal in New Delhi on Thursday. The meeting is expected to take place in the second half of the day.

Senior Congress leaders and Members of Parliament from Punjab are also scheduled to meet Venugopal in the national capital.

Amid the ongoing leadership tussle within the Punjab Congress, ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, former Chief Minister and Chairperson of the Pradesh Congress Campaign Committee, Charanjit Singh Channi, on Wednesday met with Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa at his residence in Chandigarh.

High Command Backs Warring

The Congress leadership had announced on July 1 that Amrinder Singh Raja Warring would continue as the Punjab Congress president. Channi has been reportedly opposing this decision and is seeking a leadership change. Some senior leaders have also joined the Jalandhar MP in the campaign.

Meanwhile, AICC Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel has submitted his report to Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal. According to sources, the report suggests retaining Warring as the state president, noting that 25 out of 29 district presidents and four out of seven MPs from Punjab support him.

After meeting Venugopal in New Delhi, Baghel signalled that there would be no leadership change in Punjab. "This isn't child's play," he said. Bhagel had made a similar statement in Chandigarh.

Punjab is expected to go to the polls early next year, and Congress is gearing up its preparations for the polls. Following the announcement of the new Congress team for the assembly elections, Baghel spent six days in Chandigarh and met several leaders. On the final day, he met with the disgruntled leaders led by Channi. With a significant section of senior Punjab Congress leaders seeking leadership change in the state, it is believed that the Congress high command is considering various options. (ANI)