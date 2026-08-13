A biker in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has won hearts online after going an extra mile to assist a woman stranded on a flyover with a punctured car tyre.

A biker in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has won hearts online after going an extra mile to assist a woman stranded on a flyover with a punctured car tyre. Rather than merely checking on her and moving on, he rode away, found two mechanics and returned to ensure she could safely get back on the road.

The heartwarming incident was captured in a video shared on X by user Lakshay Mehta. The footage shows the biker stopping beside the stranded car and asking the woman what had happened. She explained that her tyre had been punctured and that she had been unable to find anyone to repair it. She then requested him to bring a mechanic to the spot.

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The biker took her phone number before leaving on his scooter. Moments later, he returned with two mechanics from a nearby car repair shop. The mechanics immediately got to work, repairing the damaged tyre while the woman stood beside her car and watched anxiously.

Once the repair was completed, her worried expression gave way to a broad smile. She thanked the biker for stepping in when she needed help the most.

The interaction became even more touching when the biker revealed that helping stranded people was something he regularly did. He also told her that he made videos documenting such acts of kindness.

Surprised and visibly impressed, the woman praised his efforts, wished him success and encouraged him to continue helping others.

The video went viral, with many social media users applauding the biker for setting an example by taking time out to help a stranger. Several users said more people should be willing to step forward when they encounter someone stranded on the road.