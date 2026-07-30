In Bhopal, farmers marching to the CM's house tried to push a bus used as a barricade. ACP Monika Shukla stood firmly in front of it, making them back off. Her bravery has gone viral on social media, with people praising her courage.

Bhopal: ACP Monika Shukla put her life on the line when she stood in front of a bus that farmers were trying to push during a protest march. The farmers were marching to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's residence with several demands.

To stop the march from entering the city, the police had placed school buses on the road as extra barricades. But when the protestors tried to forcefully push one of the buses away, the ACP stepped right in front of it.

Seeing the ACP standing there, the farmers stopped pushing the bus and retreated. The video of this incident went viral on social media, and she received a lot of praise for her courage. However, Monika Shukla said it was nothing extraordinary and that she was just doing her job as a police officer. "My duty was to stop the protestors, and I wasn't scared," she added.

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Shukla pointed out that protestors are not criminals but citizens of the country raising their demands. She said the police must show maximum restraint while dealing with such situations. At the same time, she also warned that some elements could try to infiltrate these protests to create law and order problems.

Referring to the recent student protests in Delhi, she said that in a democracy, everyone has the right to express their opinion. But, she added, it must be done peacefully, within the limits of the law, and without affecting the lives of ordinary people.

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