Inspired by the superhero, a young man in Bhiwandi dressed as Spider-Man to help ease traffic chaos on waterlogged streets. He cited the delay in official action as the reason for stepping in to clear stagnant water and help commuters.

Bhiwandi's Own Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man

"With great power comes great responsibility", a proverb popularised by Spider-Man in Marvel comics, a young man taking inspiration from the superhero in Bhiwandi took matters into his own hands this monsoon season, dressing up as Spider-Man to help ease traffic chaos on the city's waterlogged streets.

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Heavy monsoon rains had left several areas flooded, slowing vehicle movement and causing widespread inconvenience for commuters. Frustrated by the delay in official action, Shadab donned the costume and decided to step in himself.

Speaking to ANI, Shadab claimed the administrative delay had forced him to step forward. "I noticed that the Municipal authorities hadn't come here to address the issue of accumulated water," he stated. He explained that his unusual choice of attire was directly inspired by the superhero's action on the silver screen, adding, "Inspired by how Spider-Man helps people and saves lives in the movies, I decided to do the same in real life, helping others and clearing away the stagnant water."

Maharashtra on High Alert Amid Heavy Rains

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that the district administrations have been put on high alert amid heavy rains battering the state. Fadnavis said this after chairing a review meeting at the Disaster Control Room in Mantralaya over heavy rains and landslides in various parts of Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Fadnavis said that the Mumbai Metro and buses are operating normally, with a few disruptions in the local railway network. Maharashtra is on high alert after heavy rainfall along with gusty winds, leading to flooding and landslides in various places. (ANI)