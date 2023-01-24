Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BharOS: Union ministers test 'Made in India' mobile operating system developed by IIT Madras

    BharOS services are currently being provided to organisations that have stringent privacy and security requirements and whose users handle sensitive information that requires confidential communications on restricted apps on mobiles.

    BharOS Union ministers test 'Made in India' mobile operating system developed by IIT Madras AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 4:46 PM IST

    Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday (January 24) successfully tested "BharOS", an indigenous operating system developed by IIT Madras. 

    "Poor people of the country will be the main beneficiary of a strong, indigenous, dependable and self-reliant digital infrastructure. 'BharOS' is a successful step towards data privacy," Pradhan said.

    Also read: 'Views of party...': Rahul Gandhi distances himself from Digvijaya Singh's surgical strike remarks

    BharOS was developed by JandK Operations Private Limited (JandKops), which has been incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. The system can be installed on commercial off-the-shelf handsets.

    BharOS services are currently being provided to organisations that have stringent privacy and security requirements and whose users handle sensitive information that requires confidential communications on restricted apps on mobiles.

    Also read: 'Setting dangerous precedence...' AK Antony's son Anil speaks in Modi govt's favour in BBC documentary row

    Such users require access to private cloud services through private 5G networks. BharOS comes with no default apps. This means that users are not forced to use apps that they may not be familiar with or that they may not trust.

    Additionally, this approach allows users to have more control over the permissions that apps have on their device, as they can choose to only allow apps that they trust to access certain features or data on their device.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2023, 5:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Views of party Rahul Gandhi distances himself from Digvijaya Singhs surgical strike remarks AJR

    Pulwama row: Rahul Gandhi distances himself from Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strike' remarks; check details

    BBC documentary row: AK Antony's son Anil embarrasses Congress, speaks in Modi govt's favour

    'Setting dangerous precedence...' AK Antony's son Anil speaks in Modi govt's favour in BBC documentary row

    Truth shines bright: Rahul Gandhi on BBC documentary on PM Modi - adt

    'Truth shines bright': Rahul Gandhi on BBC documentary on PM Modi

    MVA govt gave target to former CP Sanjay Pandey to arrest me: Maha Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis - adt

    'MVA govt gave target to former CP Sanjay Pandey to arrest me': Maha Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

    Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; check details AJR

    5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; check details

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus 11 price leaked ahead of February launch Here is what we know gcw

    OnePlus 11 price leaked ahead of February launch? Here's what we know

    Vexed chef releases cockroaches into pub kitchen after fight over pay - adt

    Annoyed chef releases cockroaches into pub kitchen after fight over pay

    Pathaan rating by BBFC: Know how much Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets under sex and violence RBA

    Pathaan rating by BBFC: Know how much Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets under sex and violence

    Views of party Rahul Gandhi distances himself from Digvijaya Singhs surgical strike remarks AJR

    Pulwama row: Rahul Gandhi distances himself from Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strike' remarks; check details

    Union Budget 2023 What is Economic Survey Who presents it How is it prepared Why is it important gcw

    Union Budget 2023: What is Economic Survey? Who presents it? How is it prepared? Why is it important?

    Recent Videos

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon