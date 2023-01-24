'Views of party...': Rahul Gandhi distances himself from Digvijaya Singh's surgical strike remarks

On Monday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter that Digvijaya Singh's views do not reflect the position of the party, which supports all military actions that are in the national interest.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (January 24) broke his silence on senior party leader Digvijaya Singh's "surgical strikes" remark that has set off a political controversy in the country. Reacting to a question on Singh's remarks at a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said the views of the party are above the senior Congress leader.

"We don't appreciate Digvijaya Singh's personal views. His views are outlying views. We are absolutely clear that the Armed Forces do their job exceptionally well and they do not need to provide proof of that," the Congress MP said.

Also read: 'Truth shines bright': Rahul Gandhi on BBC documentary on PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi also called Singh's statement "ridiculous". He said, "We have the view that the armed forces do a job, and they do a job exceptionally well. They do not need to be proven for anything. I am sorry to say this about a senior leader but he said a ridiculous thing."

On Monday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter that Digvijaya Singh's views do not reflect the position of the party, which supports all military actions that are in the national interest.

Also read: 5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; check details

"The views expressed by senior leader Digvijaya Singh are his own and do not reflect the position of Congress. Surgical strikes were carried out before 2014 by the UPA government. Congress has supported and will continue to support all military actions that are in the national interest," he said.