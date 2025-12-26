Viral videos showing Kashmiri shawl sellers being assaulted and forced to chant slogans in Haryana and Uttarakhand sparked outrage. Victims said they were attacked after revealing their identity and refusing slogans. Kashmiri groups demanded action.

A disturbing video showing the harassment and assault of a Kashmiri shawl seller has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread anger and concern across the country. The viral video shows a man from Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir being abused, threatened and forced to chant slogans in Kanthal, Haryana. He refuses, stating clearly that he is an Indian and that Kashmir is an integral part of India.

The video has led to strong reactions online, with many questioning the safety of Kashmiri traders who travel to different states for seasonal work.

Forced slogans and communal threats in viral clip

In the video, the attacker is heard forcing the shawl seller to chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. When the seller refuses, he is verbally abused. The attacker is also heard making derogatory remarks about Muslims, threatening that they will be thrown out of India, and comparing their situation to that of Hindus in Bangladesh.

The shawl seller calmly responds that he is an Indian and that he would proudly say 'Hindustan Zindabad', stressing his belonging to the country. The exchange, captured on video, has deeply disturbed viewers.

Earlier attack reported in ,Uttarakhand

This was not an isolated incident. Earlier, a Kashmiri man was attacked and threatened in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand, raising concerns about a pattern of harassment against Kashmiri traders.

One such case involved Bilal Ahmad Ganie, a 28-year-old shawl seller from Kupwara, who was allegedly assaulted in Kashipur. A video of his assault also surfaced online, bringing the issue to wider attention.

Bilal Ganie recounts the assault

Speaking to the Times of India, Bilal Ahmad Ganie said he has been selling shawls as a hawker in the area for nearly eight years and had never faced such violence before.

He alleged that on Monday, while going door to door to sell shawls, he was stopped by five to six men on motorcycles, the TOI report added. “They asked my name and where I was from. When I said Kashmir, they started beating me with kicks and punches,” he said.

Ganie claimed one of the men hit his legs with a cane, causing him to fall. He was then forced to chant “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. When he refused, he was punched repeatedly on his face and head.

Linked to Bajrang Dal, victim claims

According to Ganie, the attackers were linked to the Bajrang Dal and were allegedly led by a local man named Ankur Singh. He said the group even tried to force him onto their motorcycle but fled when passersby intervened.

Ganie said the incident has left him deeply shaken. Following the attack, he and other Kashmiri hawkers in the area have stopped going out to work due to fear.

“My family is worried and asking me to return home,” he said, adding that he first needs to recover money from customers who bought goods on credit.

Political and civil groups react strongly

The incidents drew political attention after former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti shared the video on social media, condemning the assault and calling for action.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) wrote to Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepam Seth, demanding strict legal action and an impartial investigation. JKSA national convenor Nasir Khuehami said the incident had created fear among Kashmiri traders who depend on seasonal work for survival.

“Despite the seriousness of the incident, no FIR has been registered so far,” Khuehami said, adding that Kashmiris deserve the same rights and protection as any other Indian citizen.

Police response and lack of FIR so far

Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Manikant Mishra said police had offered help to the hawker on the day of the incident and asked him to file a formal complaint.

“He said he did not want an FIR at that time,” Mishra said. According to police, the accused were summoned, the video was taken down from social media, and they issued an apology.

However, after the video resurfaced online, police again contacted the victim and urged him to file a complaint. “Once a complaint is filed, an FIR will be registered and legal action will follow,” the SSP said.