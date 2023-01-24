Bharat Jodo Yatra: Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar joins Rahul Gandhi in Jammu; check details

A 65-member strong Ladakh delegation led by Ladakh Territorial Congress President Nawang Rigzin Jora joined the Wayanad MP at the start of the yatra and briefed him about the issues and concerns of their people, one of the delegation members said.

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on Tuesday (January 24) joined Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra as it resumed from the garrison town of Nagrota.

Urmila Matondkar, a popular Bollywood stars of the 1990s, joined the Congress leader shortly after the march started from near the army garrison around 8 am amid tight security, with Congress workers and supporters lined up on the road along the route to welcome them.

In September 2019, the veteran actor had resigned from the Congress after a short association of six months, and joined the Shiv Sena in 2020.

Dressed in a cream-coloured traditional Kashmir Pheran (loose gown) and beanie cap, Matondkar was interacting with Rahul Gandhi as they marched along.

Noted author Perumal Murugan and Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress committee president Vikar Rasool Wani, his predecessor GA Mir and former minister Abdul Hamid Karra also joined them alongside hundreds of others carrying the tricolor in their hands.

The foot march, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, entered Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab on Thursday and reached Jammu city on Monday. The march is scheduled to make two night halts at Ramban and Banihal along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway before its culmination in Srinagar with a grand rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium on January 30.

A group of Kashmiri Pandit migrant women, wearing their traditional attire and carrying flower petals, were waiting outside the famous Kol-Kandoli temple to welcome Gandhi. "We are wandering in Jammu for the last three decades after our migration from Kashmir.