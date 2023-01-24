Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar joins Rahul Gandhi in Jammu; check details

    A 65-member strong Ladakh delegation led by Ladakh Territorial Congress President Nawang Rigzin Jora joined the Wayanad MP at the start of the yatra and briefed him about the issues and concerns of their people, one of the delegation members said.

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar joins Rahul Gandhi in Jammu; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

    Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on Tuesday (January 24) joined Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra as it resumed from the garrison town of Nagrota.

    Urmila Matondkar, a popular Bollywood stars of the 1990s, joined the Congress leader shortly after the march started from near the army garrison around 8 am amid tight security, with Congress workers and supporters lined up on the road along the route to welcome them.

    Also read: SpiceJet passenger arrested after 'misbehaving' with female cabin crew

    In September 2019, the veteran actor had resigned from the Congress after a short association of six months, and joined the Shiv Sena in 2020.

    Dressed in a cream-coloured traditional Kashmir Pheran (loose gown) and beanie cap, Matondkar was interacting with Rahul Gandhi as they marched along.

    Noted author Perumal Murugan and Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress committee president Vikar Rasool Wani, his predecessor GA Mir and former minister Abdul Hamid Karra also joined them alongside hundreds of others carrying the tricolor in their hands.

    Also read: Out on parole, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim cuts cake with sword; check viral video

    The foot march, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, entered Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab on Thursday and reached Jammu city on Monday. The march is scheduled to make two night halts at Ramban and Banihal along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway before its culmination in Srinagar with a grand rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium on January 30.

    A 65-member strong Ladakh delegation led by Ladakh Territorial Congress President Nawang Rigzin Jora joined the Wayanad MP at the start of the yatra and briefed him about the issues and concerns of their people, one of the delegation members said.

    Also read: Banned BBC documentary on Modi screened in Hyderabad university, set to be screened in Kerala

    A group of Kashmiri Pandit migrant women, wearing their traditional attire and carrying flower petals, were waiting outside the famous Kol-Kandoli temple to welcome Gandhi. "We are wandering in Jammu for the last three decades after our migration from Kashmir.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SpiceJet passenger arrested after misbehaving with female cabin crew Watch video gcw

    SpiceJet passenger arrested after 'misbehaving' with female cabin crew

    Out on parole, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim cuts cake with sword; check viral video - adt

    Out on parole, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim cuts cake with sword; check viral video

    Banned BBC documentary on Modi screened in Hyderabad university, set to be screened in Kerala

    Banned BBC documentary on Modi screened in Hyderabad university, set to be screened in Kerala

    AAP vs BJP MCD likely to elect mayor deputy mayor today Congress councillors to refrain from voting gcw

    AAP vs BJP: MCD likely to elect mayor, deputy mayor today; Congress councillors to refrain from voting

    India Kalvari class submarines set to get more lethal with AIP tech

    India's Kalvari class submarines set to get more lethal with AIP tech

    Recent Stories

    IIT campus to come up in South Goa, confirms Chief Minister Pramod Sawant; says, 'search for land is ongoing' - adt

    IIT campus to come up in South Goa, confirms Chief Minister Pramod Sawant; says, 'search for land is ongoing'

    Kylie Jenner gets criticise by PETA, Netizens for flaunting realistic lion head gown at Schiaparelli show RBA

    Kylie Jenner gets criticise by PETA, Netizens for flaunting realistic lion head gown at Schiaparelli show

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Apple iOS 16.3 update released know features Which phones are compatible How to install it gcw

    Apple iOS 16.3 update released: Which phones are compatible? How to install it?

    Paris Couture Week: Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat made heads turn at Schiaparelli show RBA

    Paris Couture Week: Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat made heads turn at Schiaparelli show

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon