Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann met President Murmu, urging the cancellation of membership for seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs who defected to the BJP. Mann termed the merger 'unconstitutional' and a mockery of democracy in Punjab.

Mann Demands Cancellation of MPs' Membership

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday urged President Droupadi Murmu to cancel the membership of seven Rajya Sabha MPs who recently defected from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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Speaking to mediapersons after calling on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Mann said that the merger is "unconstitutional" and a blatant violation of democratic principles.

'Mockery of Democracy in Punjab'

Mann said, "...The way the Constitution was violated when seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs claimed they were a different party and merged with the BJP is unconstitutional. We demanded the cancellation of the membership of the AAP Rajya Sabha MPs who joined the BJP. If the Central government misuses its power in Punjab, we will take action."

He also questioned the legality of such actions and suggested that those dissatisfied with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) should resign and contest elections independently. "...7 out of 10 of our MPs cannot just get up and say they are going to merge with another party. There is no such law and they cannot do whatever comes to their mind. The country runs according to the law...If they disliked the Aam Aadmi Party so much, they should have resigned. After resigning, they could have been elected from anywhere...I told the President how democracy is currently being made a mockery of in Punjab...BJP has just two MLAs but it has suddenly gained six Rajya Sabha MPs.Their membership should be revoked...If there is no provision for recall, then bring an amendment," Mann told reporters.

7 AAP MPs, Including Chadha, Merge with BJP

This comes on the heels of the recent political development, where seven AAP MPs from Punjab, including Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and Ashok Mittal, merged with the BJP in the Rajya Sabha. With the merger, the BJP's strength in the Rajya Sabha increased to 113 seats. This major shift has dealt a significant blow to the AAP, which now finds itself reduced to just three members in the Upper House.

Raghav Chadha Alleges 'Vendetta Politics'

Meanwhile, earlier today, Raghav Chadha alleged that he is now the "next target" of the Punjab government. He made the claim after calling on President Droupadi Murmu to apprise her about the "vendetta politics" against 7 MPs who left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Addressing a press conference shortly after his meeting with President Murmu, he accused the Punjab government of hiring agencies and threatening all seven former AAP MPs by using state funds. "I want to tell AAP that they have started a dangerous game of revenge with the help of the Vigilance Board and Pollution Board, but the end will be really bad. According to sources, I will be their next target. The Punjab govt hired agencies to threaten us on social media. AAP is doing this using Punjab government funds. This is the reason I said AAP is stuck in the hands of corrupt and compromised people," he said.

'Can Someone Be Above the Law?'

Mann had ealier today in Karnal told while speaking with reporters asked, "Do people become 'above the law' after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party? "There should be a law; otherwise, five people from a party will claim that they are a different party. Can someone be above the law after joining the BJP? The law is supreme. I will inform the President and apprise her about everything," CM Mann told reporters ahead of his meeting with the President.