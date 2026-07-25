Former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi welcomed Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Education Minister. This follows the CJP ending its 37-day agitation after the government agreed to key demands, including withdrawing FIRs against protesters.

'Better Late Than Never': MM Joshi on Education Minister's Resignation

Former BJP national president Murli Manohar Joshi on Saturday welcomed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying "better late than never," and congratulated students for concluding their agitation peacefully, even as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) urged newly appointed Education Minister Pralhad Joshi to implement its five-point education reform charter.

In a post on X, Joshi expressed hope that the resignation would pave the way for reforms and restore stability in the education sector. "Better late than never. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has submitted his resignation. I hope that the Prime Minister will also take an immediate and timely decision. I appreciate and congratulate all the students for their peaceful conclusion to the movement. I hope that now peace will soon be established in the world of Indian education and that the young people will have ample opportunities for their bright future and progress," Joshi said.

Better late than never. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has submitted his resignation. I hope that the Prime Minister will also take an immediate and timely decision. I appreciate and congratulate all the students for their peaceful conclusion to the movement. I hope that now peace will… — Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi (@DrMurliManohar_) July 25, 2026

CJP Withdraws Agitation, Hails 'Huge Victory for Youth'

His remarks came after the CJP announced the withdrawal of its 37-day agitation following the third round of talks with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, after which Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was given additional charge of the Education Ministry.

Speaking to ANI, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the movement had demonstrated that young people across the country would continue to hold governments accountable. "Our concerns and demands have been addressed. Those demands resonated with the youth across the country, which is why this movement gained nationwide support. Whoever becomes the Education Minister should know that the youth are watching. They will demand accountability. So, when the time comes, work in the interest of the youth. Stop paper leaks and implement our five-point recommendations outlined in the demand charter. We will meet the new Education Minister very soon. The government has promised to hold a meeting within a month, and then we will see what happens," Das said.

Calling the resignation a landmark moment, Das said it marked a significant victory for students. "It is a huge victory for the youth. History has been written today. The government... has not only taken a resignation but also accepted key demands, including the withdrawal of FIRs against protesters and compensation for families of students who died by suicide due to the paper leak," he said.

'Return of Democracy'

CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka also welcomed the developments after meeting Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar. "It was a good meeting. We discussed everything that has happened over the past few days... All our demands have been accepted, including the withdrawal of the FIRs and the assurance that no new FIRs will be filed. All's well that ends well, and we sincerely thank the youth of this country," Ranka said.

Describing Pradhan's resignation as a broader democratic milestone, Ranka added, "This happiness is not just about a resignation. It is about the return of democracy. It is about reclaiming our rights and responsibilities as citizens. This is a huge victory."

Protest Aftermath: Services Restored, Demands Met

Following the withdrawal of the agitation, mobile internet services around Jantar Mantar were restored after days of restrictions, while the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation resumed normal passenger services across its network, announcing that "Entry gates of all Metro Stations of the Delhi Metro network are now open."

According to the CJP, the Centre has agreed to provide suitable compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, withdraw FIRs registered against protesters across the country and continue discussions on a five-point charter seeking broader educational reforms. Another round of talks between the organisation and the government is expected within four weeks.

Tribute to Sonam Wangchuk

The CJP also paid tribute to activist Sonam Wangchuk, saying his 26-day Gandhian satyagraha had "awakened an entire nation." Wangchuk welcomed the developments as "a victory for democracy" and urged students to remain peaceful and humble while continuing to pursue long-term reforms in education and governance. (ANI)

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