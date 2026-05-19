Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami mourned the death of former CM Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, calling it an 'irreparable loss'. Dhami praised his disciplined life, transparency, and firm stance against corruption while serving in the army and politics.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Chief Minister Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri (Retd), saying that this is an "irreparable loss" and life was "epitomised by discipline, self-restraint, and strict adherence to punctuality." CM Dhami visited his residence in Dehradun to offer tribute to the late leader.

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'A Life Epitomised by Discipline': CM Dhami

"We are all deeply saddened by the passing of former Uttarakhand CM Major General (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri. Having worked under his leadership for a significant period, I can attest that--whether serving in the Army, where he dedicated his life to defending the nation's borders, or entering public service--he spearheaded numerous developmental initiatives." He further said he worked with simplicity, championing transparency and standing firmly against corruption under his tenure as cabinet minister and Uttarakhand CM.

"As a Union Cabinet Minister and the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, he worked with simplicity, championing transparency and standing firmly against corruption. He spoke his mind without any hesitation or circumlocution. Right up until his final moments, I witnessed the remarkable clarity of thought and candour that defined his character...His life was epitomised by discipline, self-restraint, and strict adherence to punctuality. Whenever anyone went to meet him, they would present their views; however, once the allotted time was up, he would gently indicate that the meeting had concluded. Indeed, I feel that there is a great deal we can all draw as inspiration from his life," CM Dhami told reporters.

An Illustrious Political Career

Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri (Retd) served as the Uttarakhand CM between 2007 and 2009 and from 2011 to 2012. Khanduri was a senior member of the Bharatiya Janata Party who represented the Garhwal constituency in the 16th Lok Sabha.

Khanduri passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dehradun. Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended heartfelt condolences to Khanduri's family, calling his passing an "irreparable loss" not only for Uttarakhand but also for national politics.

"We have received the heartbreaking news of the passing of former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, the esteemed Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri (Retd.) Ji," Dhami said in a post on X. (ANI)