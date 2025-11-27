A 4.5-year-old boy in Pune's Khed Tehsil was attacked by a leopard but is now stable. Due to frequent attacks, terrified villagers in another area have resorted to wearing nail-collars and installing iron grills and electric fences for safety.

Boy Attacked by Leopard in Pune

A four-and-a-half-year-old boy in the Nimgav area of Khed Tehsil, Pune, was attacked by a leopard near his house on Tuesday evening around 8:30 pm while he was playing, officials said. The child, identified as Devansh Gawhane, was reportedly grabbed by the neck and dragged for a few metres before locals intervened. The boy sustained injuries to his neck and face and was rushed to the government hospital in Khed for treatment. His condition is stated to be stable. Forest officials have initiated a search operation in the area and heightened vigilance following the repeated leopard attacks in the region.

Villagers Adopt Extreme Safety Measures Amid Fear

Earlier, amid increasing leopard attacks in Pune district, terrified villagers in Pimperkhed in Shirur tahsil adopted an unusual safety measure by wearing belts or collars fitted with sharp nails around their necks while working in the fields, and installing iron grills around their homes to protect themselves. In addition to collars and iron grills, many households have installed an electric fence around their homes as a precautionary barrier. Villagers claim that frequent leopard sightings and multiple recent attacks have made routine outdoor activities risky, especially during early mornings and late evenings.

'We Spot a Leopard Every Day'

Vitthal Rangnath Jadhav, a villager, said that they spot a leopard every day, and his mother fell prey to one a month ago. He told ANI that a girl was also recently killed in a leopard attack. Jadhav said, "We are wearing these collars around our neck because of leopards. Leopards come here anytime. We need to save ourselves. This is why we wear this. Farming is our only source of income. We cannot sit at home fearing leopard attacks. We spot a leopard every day. One month ago, my mother fell prey to a leopard. Before her, a little girl was killed by a leopard."

Describing the assault against his mother, the villager said that she was dragged for about a kilometre into the sugarcane fields. Hence, he urged the government to take the necessary action to address the problems faced by the residents of Pimperkhed village. (ANI).