YS Jagan Mohan Reddy praised the CBIC's notification declaring Ramayapatnam as a customs port. He framed the move as a major milestone for the coastal industrialisation project he initiated during his tenure to boost state investment and jobs.

Jagan Reddy Hails Notification Declaring Ramayapatnam a Customs Port

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday hailed the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) notification declaring Ramayapatnam in Andhra Pradesh as a customs port, describing it as a key step forward for the coastal industrialisation push initiated during his administration.

In a post on social media platform X, Reddy wrote, "Port-led industrialisation: the infrastructure vision we conceived is now becoming AP’s biggest investment proposition. A major milestone for Ramayapatnam Port! CBIC has officially notified it as a Customs Port for imports and exports, marking another important step in realising the maritime infrastructure vision we pursued during our tenure."

The Ministry of Finance's Department of Revenue had issued the gazette notification on November 16, 2026, under Section 7(1)(a) of the Customs Act, 1962. Signed by Under Secretary Indrajit Panda, the notification amended the Notification dated November 21, 1994, to include Ramayapatnam under Andhra Pradesh for the "unloading of imported goods and the loading of export goods or any class of such goods."

Detailing the broader coastal plan and ongoing projects around the port, Reddy claimed, "We had set out to harness AP's vast coastline by developing 4 ports (Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam, Mulapeta and Kakinada Gateway), 10 fishing harbours and 6 fish landing centres, ensuring coastal infrastructure roughly every 50 km. Our vision was port-led industrialisation, with Ramayapatnam as a major growth engine. That vision is now translating into reality, with BPCL's mega refinery-petrochemical complex, Indosol Solar's integrated manufacturing facility and several other major investments taking shape around the port. Lakhs of crores in investment, thousands of jobs and an entire industrial ecosystem taking shape."

Taking a swipe at the incumbent dispensation in the state, he added, "The most telling endorsement? Wherever the present @ncbn (Chandrababu Naidu) government goes, from Davos to CII summits, it showcases these very ports started by us to attract investors."