NIA Director General Rakesh Aggarwal stated the agency can legally probe the incident involving Indian pilot Smit Machchhar. India has filed MLAT requests with the UAE as it investigates the serious in-flight terror attempt on the pilot.

NIA Seeks UAE Legal Aid In Case Of Indian Pilot Captain Smit Machchhar

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Rakesh Aggarwal said on Friday that the agency can legally investigate the case involving Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot with Flydubai, where Indian interests and an Indian citizen are involved, adding that India has sent Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) requests to the United Arab Emirates and is awaiting a reply.

Addressing when the federal anti-terror agency can step into a case tied to an Indian citizen and overseas aviation operations, Aggarwal pointed to statutory jurisdiction when national interests and citizens are implicated. “In the case of Smit Machchhar, Indian pilot of a Flydubai plane, NIA DG said the NIA can investigate the case if Indian interest should be involved and Indian citizen should be involved. It is well within the boundary of law,” Aggarwal stated.

Aggarwal also noted that formal legal assistance channels have already been activated with the UAE, with the agency awaiting a response. “We have sent Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) requests to the UAE. We are waiting for a response from them,” NIA DG Rakesh Aggarwal said.

Earlier in October, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, on Tuesday conferred Captain Smit Machchhar and the crew of the Flydubai aircraft Flight FZ1073 with the First-Class Order of Zayed II, recognising their courage and efforts to protect passengers during a serious in-flight terror incident.

On September 30, flight FZ1073, operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, following a serious incident in the flight deck. Captain Machchhar was injured, while crew members, off-duty pilots and passengers helped bring the situation under control. The aircraft landed safely, and all 172 passengers and crew were reported safe.

During the meeting, the dignitaries praised the crew's role and courage, appreciating the high level of responsibility they demonstrated in maintaining the safety and security of the passengers, stressing that preserving human safety and security is the highest priority and ultimate value of the UAE.

While Machchhar was receiving treatment for his injuries, Dubai crown prince Sheikh Hamdan had met him and praised his courage, sense of responsibility and commitment to protecting human life. The Deputy Prime Minister expressed pride in Captain Machchhar being part of the "story of our nation."

Earlier, in an interview with UAE’s state-owned The National, Captain Machchhar recalled the incident, stating he suffered several blows in an attack by the co-pilot before he could open the cockpit door. “The first time when I was hit … my thought was something's gone horribly wrong with the aircraft structure, which has fallen on my head. It almost made me fall on my control column. In the next couple of seconds, when the hits kept on coming, I realised it was the other person who I thought was supposed to be on the team.”

“My immediate action was to free myself from the seat belts. And I tried to just block the blows as much as I could, because the blows were coming on the head… While the first few blows came in, my vision was so narrow. I lost a lot. I was just looking (at) outlines,” he told The National.

“Immediately, my hand went to the knob which opens the door. And (I was) screaming for my colleagues. I believe that was the first time when I lost consciousness. I fell face down in the cockpit,” he added.

As the plane plunged 17,000 feet, he said, “The scariest thing that I heard and felt was the engines spooling down.” Even after the horrific incident, he told The National, “Did my love die for aviation? Not at all. Not at all. I'm just glad that I was able to do my part.”

Machchhar managed to unlatch the cockpit door, allowing passengers and off-duty crew members to enter and restrain the co-pilot, who attacked him with an axe in an attempt to bring down the aircraft. A hijacking distress signal was transmitted. The flight was subsequently diverted and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, with the help of passengers who landed the plane. All 180 occupants disembarked without injury.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and invited him to light a torch alongside "heroic Indian pilot" Captain Smit Machchhar on the country's Independence Day. During the phone call, PM Modi and Netanyahu reviewed the ongoing momentum characterising bilateral ties, reaffirming their shared dedication to further enhancing the partnership connecting both nations. Netanyahu noted that PM Modi expressed gratitude for the invitation while articulating India's resolve to cooperate with Israel in fighting terrorism.

"I spoke with my friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and invited him to light a torch together with the heroic Indian pilot on the Independence Day of the State of Israel. Modi thanked me for the invitation and said that on the ground and in the air, India and Israel fight terrorism together. He expressed his appreciation for the courageous and long-standing relationship between us," Netanyahu posted on X. (ANI)