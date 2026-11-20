The 'Punjab Ka Crorepati' competition has launched at Rayat Bahra University, inviting youth aged 15-30 to test their knowledge of the state's heritage for a chance to win a grand prize of 1 crore rupees through eleven competitive quiz rounds.

Punjab Ka Crorepati Competition Launched at Rayat Bahra University

Kharar (Punjab) [India], November 20 (ANI): The government initiative "Punjab Ka Crorepati" competition began on Friday at Rayat Bahra University, with the winner to receive Rs 1 crore, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said. Registration for the competition opened on November 14 and closes on November 28.

Speaking to reporters at the event, he said second-place winners will receive Rs 10 lakh each, followed by prizes of Rs 5 lakh each, he said. The questions will test knowledge of Punjab's history, geography, governance and overall affairs.

"The 'Punjab Ka Crorepati Kaun Banega' initiative has begun today at Rayat Bahra University. This is a good initiative launched by CM Bhagwant Mann. Students are registering for the competition. Our questions will test the knowledge of Punjab's history, geography, governance and overall affairs. The winner will receive Rs 1 crore; the second-place winners will receive Rs 10 lakh each, followed by prizes of Rs 5 lakh each. The aim is to encourage students to enhance their knowledge," he said.

According to the official website of the initiative, round one of the competition begins on November 21 at 9 AM. The age category of participants ranges from 15 to 30 years of age. AAP Punjab also hailed the competition, calling upon people to register and compete to win prizes.

Punjab Da Crorepati: Celebrate Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat while winning big! Mann Sarkar’s initiative gives young people aged 15-30 a chance to test their knowledge of Punjab’s history, culture, language and heritage through exciting online quiz rounds. With over 10,000 cash prize opportunities and a grand prize of ₹1 crore, there’s plenty to play for! Register for free and take your shot at becoming Punjab Da Crorepati! 🔗 https://t.co/rgVX9OMiiP — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) November 14, 2026 "Punjab Da Crorepati: Celebrate Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat while winning big! Mann Sarkar’s initiative gives young people aged 15-30 a chance to test their knowledge of Punjab’s history, culture, language and heritage through exciting online quiz rounds. With over 10,000 cash prize opportunities and a grand prize of ₹1 crore, there’s plenty to play for!" it said on X.

The portal for this initiative was lauched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann earlier last week. The competition will feature 11 rounds, with the first nine rounds conducted digitally, followed by the tenth round comprising district-level competitions and the 11th round being the grand finale. The digital quiz rounds will be held on November 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29, followed by December 1, 3, 5 and 7. The district-level competitions will be conducted across all 23 districts on December 9, providing participants an opportunity to represent their districts in the finale. (ANI)