Delhi CM Rekha Gupta will appear in court on January 16, 2027, to testify as a witness in the 2025 assault case where she was allegedly attacked at her residence. Two accused individuals remain in custody for the alleged conspiracy.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to Testify in 2025 Assault Case on January 16

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is scheduled to appear in court on January 16, 2027, to record her testimony as a witness in connection with the 2025 attack case against her, defence counsel Advocate Siddhant Malik said. Malik, who represents the accused in the matter, informed that the Chief Minister has been summoned alongside the primary complainant, and that the proceedings will be held in camera.

Regarding the incident involving the Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta—where it was alleged that she was slapped and had her hair pulled—she is scheduled to appear in court on January 16, 2027, to provide testimony as a witness. She has been summoned in connection with this matter. Along with her, another witness—ASI Surendra (PW1), who is the primary complainant in the case—will also be present.

Outlining the defence's approach to the charges in the case, the advocate stated that both witnesses would be cross-examined in detail. Regarding the charge under Section 109 and the accusation of attempted murder, we intend to conduct a thorough cross-examination of both the Chief Minister and the complainant to scrutinise the account of the incident as presented. The proceedings will be held in camera, and the entire day has been exclusively scheduled for this case.

On August 20, 2025, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked by a Rajkot resident, Sakariya Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai, at her Civil Lines residence during 'Jan Sunvai'. Following the incident, Delhi Police arrested Sakariya Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai, originally from Rajkot, Gujarat. During the course of the investigation, his friend, Syed Tahsin Raza, was also arrested. Both accused are currently in judicial custody. Last year, on October 18, Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against Sakariya Rajesh Bhai Khimji and Syed Tahsin Raza. It is alleged that the duo hatched a conspiracy in Rajkot, Gujarat, and that Raza transferred Rs 2,000 into the bank account of Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai.