Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru Terror Plot: Police take custody of terror accused Thadiyantavida Nazeer

    Last week, Central Crime Branch officials, along with the Bomb Disposal Squad and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts, raided and discovered the grenades kept neatly packed in a locker at the house of one of the suspects, Jaheed Tabrej, on Kodigehalli Road in Bengaluru. In connection with the case, the terror accused Thadiyantavida Nazeer has been taken into custody by the Bengaluru police.

    Bengaluru Terror Plot: Police take custody of terror accused Thadiyantavida Nazeer anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 4:50 PM IST

    The Bengaluru police have taken terror accused Thadiyantavida Nazeer into custody in connection with a terror plot case in the city. The development comes after the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested five suspected terrorists - Suhail, Omar, Zahid, Mudasir, and Faisal - who revealed a chilling plot to bomb crowded places in Bengaluru. The targeted areas included KSR Bengaluru Railway Station, Majestic, and BMTC buses. 

    Also read: Bengaluru terror plot: Interrogation reveals shocking details, conspiracy yet to unravel

    The five accused claimed that Nazeer brainwashed them into terrorism while they were in custody. He is presently being held in Parappana Agrahara Prison. Nazeer got an acquaintance with the accused when he was in jail in connection with another murder case.

    One of the culprits, Muhammad Junaid, who is currently in hiding, was allegedly responsible for supplying weaponry, including pistols and grenades, to the terror suspects. He operated through a well-connected network and used Jaheed's house to store the weapons.

    In addition to the live grenades, the police also seized seven pistols, 45 live bullets, walkie-talkie sets, daggers, and mobile phones from the suspects' possession.

    The investigation is ongoing, and the police are diligently examining the data retrieved from the seized mobile phones. However, the suspects have yet to disclose their specific plot to the authorities. The mobile phones have been sent to the FSL for further analysis.

    It has been revealed that the suspects received the arms and grenades through a third party located at Nelamangala. Junaid facilitated these supplies and provided funds to prepare the suspects for their sinister plans.

    The police are determined to dig deeper into the network of suppliers and reveal more information related to the planned attack in Bengaluru.

    Also read: PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee and more - AI artist's 'Barbie' makeover to politicians takes internet by storm

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 4:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    DU student found dead at Malviya Nagar Park, Delhi Police recovers iron rod from crime scene AJR

    Delhi shocker: DU student found dead at Malviya Nagar Park, Police recovers iron rod from crime scene

    Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu refutes claims of interference in college appointments anr

    Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu refutes claims of interference in college appointments

    Bhima Koregaon case: Supreme Court grants bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira AJR

    Bhima Koregaon case: Supreme Court grants bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira

    Amazon India set to open first floating store in Dal lake houseboat

    Amazon India opens first floating store in Dal lake houseboat

    Officials to probe AirAsia after its Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight departs without Karnataka Governor AJR

    Officials to probe AirAsia after its Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight departs without Karnataka Governor

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee and more - AI artist's 'Barbie' makeover to politicians takes internet by storm snt

    PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee and more - AI artist's 'Barbie' makeover to politicians takes internet by storm

    From Manchurian to Dim Sum: 7 Chinese dishes popular in India AJR EAI

    From Manchurian to Dim Sum: 7 Chinese dishes popular in India

    7 tips for designing a relaxing balcony space gcw eai

    7 tips for designing a relaxing balcony space

    Cricket Positive development for England as Jofra Archer nears return for ODI World Cup osf

    Positive development for England as Jofra Archer nears return for ODI World Cup

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan continues to defame Bebika Dhurve calls her 'Pig' on camera ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan continues to defame Bebika Dhurve, calls her 'Pig' on camera

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon