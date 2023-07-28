Bengaluru Terror Plot: Police take custody of terror accused Thadiyantavida Nazeer

Last week, Central Crime Branch officials, along with the Bomb Disposal Squad and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts, raided and discovered the grenades kept neatly packed in a locker at the house of one of the suspects, Jaheed Tabrej, on Kodigehalli Road in Bengaluru. In connection with the case, the terror accused Thadiyantavida Nazeer has been taken into custody by the Bengaluru police.

The Bengaluru police have taken terror accused Thadiyantavida Nazeer into custody in connection with a terror plot case in the city. The development comes after the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested five suspected terrorists - Suhail, Omar, Zahid, Mudasir, and Faisal - who revealed a chilling plot to bomb crowded places in Bengaluru. The targeted areas included KSR Bengaluru Railway Station, Majestic, and BMTC buses.

The five accused claimed that Nazeer brainwashed them into terrorism while they were in custody. He is presently being held in Parappana Agrahara Prison. Nazeer got an acquaintance with the accused when he was in jail in connection with another murder case.

One of the culprits, Muhammad Junaid, who is currently in hiding, was allegedly responsible for supplying weaponry, including pistols and grenades, to the terror suspects. He operated through a well-connected network and used Jaheed's house to store the weapons.

In addition to the live grenades, the police also seized seven pistols, 45 live bullets, walkie-talkie sets, daggers, and mobile phones from the suspects' possession.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police are diligently examining the data retrieved from the seized mobile phones. However, the suspects have yet to disclose their specific plot to the authorities. The mobile phones have been sent to the FSL for further analysis.

It has been revealed that the suspects received the arms and grenades through a third party located at Nelamangala. Junaid facilitated these supplies and provided funds to prepare the suspects for their sinister plans.

The police are determined to dig deeper into the network of suppliers and reveal more information related to the planned attack in Bengaluru.

