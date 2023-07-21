Bengaluru terror plot: Interrogation reveals shocking details, conspiracy yet to unravel

Former criminal Muhammad Junaid, turned terrorist, is the prime suspect in a terror plot to attack crowded places in Bengaluru. He supplied weapons and funding to the suspects, who aimed to target major locations in the city. Junaid is currently in hiding in Afghanistan, and the police are seeking international cooperation for his capture.

The police have made a significant discovery in their ongoing investigation into the terror plot to carry out attacks in Bengaluru. Following the interrogation of the terror suspects, Central Crime Branch officials, along with the Bomb Disposal Squad and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts, raided and discovered the grenades kept neatly packed in a locker at the house of one of the suspects, Jaheed Tabrej, on Kodigehalli Road in Bengaluru.

One of the culprits, Muhammad Junaid, who is currently in hiding, was allegedly responsible for supplying weaponry, including pistols and grenades, to the terror suspects. He operated through a well-connected network and used Jaheed's house to store the weapons.

In addition to the live grenades, the police also seized seven pistols, 45 live bullets, walkie-talkie sets, daggers, and mobile phones from the suspects' possession.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police are diligently examining the data retrieved from the seized mobile phones. However, the suspects have yet to disclose their specific plot to the authorities. The mobile phones have been sent to the FSL for further analysis.

It has been revealed that the suspects received the arms and grenades through a third party located at Nelamangala. Junaid facilitated these supplies and provided funds to prepare the suspects for their sinister plans.

The police are determined to dig deeper into the network of suppliers and reveal more information related to the planned attack in Bengaluru.

Who is Mohammad Junaid?

Muhammad Junaid, a former sheep trader turned terrorist, is the prime suspect in the case. Junaid, who was residing in Sultanpalya, Hebbal, is currently in hiding in Afghanistan. He has been placed on the police hit list for his involvement in a monetary dispute that led to the killing of Noor Ahmed.

The heinous crime occurred on September 30, 2017, in Gouribidanuru, Chikkaballapura, where Junaid and his companions kidnapped and murdered Noor Ahmed. Post the incident, 21 culprits were arrested in connection with the murder case. After serving time in jail, Junaid underwent a radical transformation, adopting a Jihadi ideology, and establishing contact with suspect Naseer.

Junaid's criminal activities did not cease with his imprisonment. While behind bars, he received training on carrying out attacks and assembling bombs. He communicated with Naseer and other LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) operatives through WhatsApp calls and Internet messages, even from within Parappana Agrahara jail.

Shockingly, it has been revealed that jail officials aided these criminals in exchange for bribes, providing them with information about the movements of other suspects and access to materials necessary for their sinister plots.

Based on investigation reports, Junaid managed to escape the country after being granted bail for a case involving the theft of red sandalwood in 2020. He established contact with LeT commandos through Naseer and sought refuge in Afghanistan, from where he continued to fund the culprits, who are currently in CCB custody.

What was their plot?

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested five suspected terrorists - Suhail, Omar, Zahid, Mudasir, and Faisal - who revealed a chilling plot to bomb crowded places in Bengaluru. The targeted areas included KSR Bengaluru Railway Station, Majestic, and BMTC buses. The investigation is ongoing, and further details about their plans will be known after it is completed.

Junaid and his associates aimed to attack major malls, railway stations, metro stations, and BMTC buses in Bengaluru, with Suhail's house in Sultanpalya serving as their meeting point to discuss and plan their destructive actions.

The police have alerted Interpol about Junaid's current status in Afghanistan, seeking international cooperation in his capture.