Startup Success: Anjali Sardana built Pronto into a $100 million company in just a year. The app offers quick home services, creates jobs for women, and is rapidly expanding across major Indian cities.

New Delhi: Most people are usually confused about their career right after college. But Anjali Sardana saw an opportunity. In just one year, she took her company, Pronto, to a valuation of nearly $100 million. What started from a small hub in Gurugram is now a major player in several big cities, handling thousands of bookings every day.

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Academic Excellence

Anjali graduated from Georgetown University in 2024, topping her class in Biology. While she was brilliant in her studies, her real interest was in finance and investment. During college, she learned all about the university's large funds, analysed the market, and picked up financial modelling. She also got a close look at the investment world by working with big names like Morgan Stanley, 8VC, and Bain Capital. This is why she had a clear vision right from the start when she launched her own company.

A Big Idea from a Common Problem

Anjali launched Pronto in early 2025. She decided to tackle a problem every household faces: finding reliable domestic help. In India, this sector is still largely unorganised. You know how it is—sometimes the help doesn't show up, or you just can't find the right person. Pronto was created to solve this exact issue. Through the app, people can book trained workers for tasks like cleaning, washing dishes, and laundry. The best part? In many cases, the service is available in just 10 minutes.

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The Journey from 170 to 18,000 Bookings

Initially, Pronto was handling about 170 bookings a day from its single hub in Gurugram. But within a few months, that number shot up. By early 2026, the company was processing over 18,000 bookings daily. It now operates in major cities like Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

New Opportunities for Women, Quick Investments, and a Soaring Valuation

A key feature of Pronto is that it trains and employs a large number of women. This gives them a chance to earn a stable and respectable income. As the company's growth became visible, investors started showing interest. In March 2026, Pronto raised $25 million in funding. This came after an earlier round of $11 million in 2025. With this, the company's valuation touched nearly $100 million.

Not Just an Idea, But Strong Preparation

Many startups rely only on a good idea, but Anjali's story is different. She already understood how investors think, how to scale a company, and how to make the right decisions at the right time. This solid preparation is the reason why Pronto grew so quickly.

Changing the Game for Home Services

Pronto is more than just an app; it's a big step towards organising India's unorganised domestic help sector. While many companies have tried to enter this space, not everyone has managed to scale up this fast. Anjali's goal is clear: to deliver reliable service to every home and provide stable employment to people.

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