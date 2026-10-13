An Andhra Pradesh-cadre IAS officer and three others have been booked for assaulting a police inspector and abusing personnel during a late-night inspection at Cavore pub on Bengaluru's Residency Road. The FIR says the group quarrelled with officers checking customers' identity cards.

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre and three others have been booked for allegedly assaulting a police inspector, abusing police personnel and obstructing them from performing their duties during a late-night inspection at a Bengaluru pub. The case was registered at Cubbon Park police station on October 10 against Vikas Marmat, who serves as Special Officer of the Kuppam Area Development Authority, and his friends Abhay Uday Singh, Nitish and Roshan.

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The incident reportedly took place around 1.30 am on October 10 at Cavore, a bar and restaurant on Residency Road. A video purportedly showing the group arguing with police personnel and hurling abuses at them circulated on social media on Tuesday.

What happened during the pub inspection?

According to the FIR, Police Inspector Arun Salunke of the Central Crime Branch's Special Enquiry Wing was inspecting bars and restaurants under the Cubbon Park and Ashok Nagar police station limits.

The inspection was part of a city-wide operation ordered by Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh.

When the police team reached Cavore, officers began checking customers' identity cards to verify their ages. The four men allegedly objected to the checks and picked a quarrel with the personnel.

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The complaint states that the group abused and threatened the officers and assaulted Salunke and his colleagues. The alleged actions also obstructed the police from carrying out their official duties.

Salunke reportedly sought medical treatment before approaching Cubbon Park police station to lodge his complaint.

What charges have been filed against the IAS officer?

The FIR invokes Sections 115(2), 351(2), 352, 132 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. These provisions relate to voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, intentional insult, assault or criminal force against a public servant to deter official duty, and acts committed with common intention.

Police sources said CCTV footage of the incident was available. They also alleged that the accused were initially let off following the intervention of senior officials. These claims form part of the reported circumstances surrounding the case and require further verification.

An investigation has been initiated. Further details about the evidence and action against the accused are awaited.

Bengaluru police conduct late-night pub raids

The incident occurred amid a wider crackdown on pubs and bars across Bengaluru. Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh had led inspections involving around 1,500 personnel at 400 to 500 locations.

The operation focused on compliance with closing hours, underage drinking and licensing conditions. Under the prescribed guidelines cited in the reports, liquor service must stop by 1 am, after which customers are expected to leave.

Police also inspected establishments on Brigade Road and other parts of the city for alleged violations, including concerns involving underage customers.