A viral video of a heated confrontation between a police officer and car-borne youths over parking near Ek Murti Gol Chakkar in Greater Noida West sparked public outrage. The youths pushed and threatened the officer, boasting he would eventually beg for forgiveness.

A dispute over moving a car at Ek Murti Gol Chakkar in Greater Noida West’s Bisrakh police station area turned into a heated confrontation involving a police officer and a group of car-borne youths. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media and is being widely shared. In the footage, an argument can be seen between the men and the policeman before the situation appears to escalate. The youths have been accused of pushing and allegedly misbehaving with the police officer during the confrontation. Reports also alleged that the policeman behaved improperly with a woman at the spot.

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The allegations from both sides have drawn attention online, with users calling for the incident to be investigated and appropriate action to be taken.

Man threatens police officer

Netizens were mostly shocked at the threats given to a policeman in the viral video. While arguing with the officer, the man is heard saying, "You’ll fall at my feet and beg for forgiveness."

The confrontation triggered strong reactions on social media, with several users tagging the Delhi Police and the Union Home Ministry while demanding action.

Some posts questioned how police personnel can be expected to maintain law and order if they face alleged harassment while on duty. Others said that touching or manhandling an on-duty police officer should not be tolerated.

One user argued that accountability, rather than committees or task forces, was needed in such cases. Another expressed concern that failing to act could encourage similar incidents in the future.

Social media divided over viral clash

Several users also urged the authorities to identify and take action against the man seen confronting the policeman. Some posts described the behaviour towards the officer as unacceptable and called for strict legal action.

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At the same time, some reactions warned against escalating the situation further. One user said that good sense should prevail because such confrontations could potentially lead to a larger flare-up.

The incident also prompted debate over the conduct of police personnel. While many users backed the officer and demanded action against those allegedly involved in the confrontation, others pointed to the allegation of inappropriate behaviour towards a woman and said that this aspect should also be examined.

The video has therefore raised questions on both police conduct and public behaviour towards officers on duty. The allegations from all sides will need to be established through an official investigation. The viral footage alone does not establish the complete sequence of events or determine responsibility.