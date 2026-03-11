A college student tackled the common issue of spilling milk from packets by designing and creating a 3D-printed holder. He shared his invention in a viral Instagram video, calling it a solution to the "biggest bachelor problem," which sparked mixed reactions online.

Have you ever attempted pouring milk from a package and ended up spilling it all over the kitchen surface or refrigerator shelf? For many people in India, particularly those who live alone, this minor daily battle is surprisingly prevalent. A college student has turned a common problem into a popular moment by sharing his unexpected solution on Instagram.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the video, the user presents what he refers to as a solution for a typical "bachelor problem." In the caption accompanying the video, he wrote, “Lactose tolerant bachelor’s, we solved your problem. Day 12/25 of exploiting my college resources." He explained that a half-litre milk packet often feels too large to finish in one go, but storing it neatly is tricky because of the way the plastic packaging works.

The video begins with him expressing his dissatisfaction. He breaks open a packet with scissors as usual, but it collapses, spilling milk on the fridge shelf and the floor. He next tries another way, chewing the envelope open. While the entrance seems cleaner, he instantly highlights the evident hygiene issues.

He claims to have found a container made especially for Canadian milk packages after looking for alternatives online. He made the decision to modify the concept to fit Indian milk packages after being inspired by that notion. He made a holder that slides the package inside, making it a more stable pouring container, using the 3D printer at his institution.

In the video, he describes the end outcome as follows: "The packet slides in smoothly. You only have to cut the top, and it pours precisely every time. You may store it in the fridge as is, and it will not spill."

He ends the clip by saying, “And this is how we solved the biggest bachelor problem. This was day 12 of my exploiting my college resources."

Watch Viral Video

How Did Social Media React?

The video immediately gained popularity online, with viewers posting conflicting views in the comments area. While some praised the innovation, others questioned if the situation required such a complicated answer.

According to one user, "Still the recycle thing stays the same." Another person joked, "This is what overengineering looks like."" A other person wrote: "It wasn't even a problem to begin with in the first place, it's just that you've never seen a kitchen." One commenter asked, "Aapke ghar pe jugs nhi hai bhaiya?"

“I feel intelligent after watching this reel,” added another. “It was not a problem with the packet, it was a skill issue,” added another. “My question is, which bachelor is buying milk?” asked another person.

The discussion doesn't change while the video keeps making the rounds on the internet. Some think a basic kitchen jug could still be the simplest solution, while others provide creative examples of utilising current technology.