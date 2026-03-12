Uttarakhand CM Dhami attended the budget session, allocating Rs 289.98 crore for equal pay for ex-UPNL staff. The state has also deployed officials to monitor food and logistics supply, ensuring the availability of essential commodities.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday arrived at the Assembly to participate in the proceedings of the fourth day of the budget session being held in Uttarakhand's summer capital, Bhararisain (Gairsain).

Budgetary Allocation for UPNL Employees

Earlier, a release stated, The Uttarakhand government has taken an important step in the 2026-27 budget towards ensuring equal pay for equal work for former UPNL employees, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami allocating Rs 289.98 crore in the budget for this purpose.

State Monitors Food and Logistics Supply

On the other hand, on Thursday, according to a press release, considering the current circumstances in the global scenario, the state government has taken an important step to closely monitor the food and logistics supply situation. On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, various officials and experts have been deployed with immediate effect at the Uttarakhand State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Dehradun until further orders.

Ensuring Continuous Monitoring

According to the order issued by the state government, the deployment of these officials and experts aims to ensure continuous monitoring of the availability of food and essential commodities, the supply system, and the distribution network across the state. Special focus will also be placed on the regular collection and analysis of information related to food and logistics, along with strengthening coordination among various departments.

Daily Review and Coordination

As per the designated roster, the deployed officials and experts will remain regularly present at the Uttarakhand State Emergency Operations Centre. They will review the status of food and logistics on a daily basis, collect and analyse necessary information, and, if required, coordinate with the Food and Civil Supplies Department to ensure appropriate action.

CM Dhami's Assurance

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the state government is fully alert to ensure the uninterrupted availability of essential commodities for the people of the state. He has directed officials to ensure that under no circumstances should the supply of food grains, LPG, and other essential items be affected, and that the situation should be continuously monitored. The Chief Minister also clarified that the availability of food and essential commodities in the state is adequate and there is no need to pay attention to any kind of rumours.

Strengthening Emergency Preparedness

The state government is keeping a constant watch on all arrangements to ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience. This step taken by the state government will further strengthen the food and logistics supply system in the state and help in effectively dealing with any potential emergency situation.