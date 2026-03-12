MPs clashed in Parliament over an attack on Farooq Abdullah. Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge blamed the Centre for security lapses, while BJP's JP Nadda assured a probe and slammed the politicization of the serious matter.

Political Sparring in Parliament Over Attack

Several MPs on Thursday raised the issue of the attack on former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah in Parliament. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge raised concerns about the forme JK CM's security, pointing fingers at the Centre's control over local police. Union Minister JP Nadda pushed back and called it a serious matter and assured a probe.

Kharge said that there is a "danger to Farooq Abdullah's security". He said that J-K was a full-fledged state earlier, and the police are now under the control of the Centre. He said "local security saved him" and asked, "if it is government's intention that the NC leader is killed."

Nadda said that the assassination attempt on Farooq Abdullah is a "matter of concern and a serious matter", and a "proper probe will be conducted". He said the culprit has been arrested and "necessary steps" will be taken to boost the NC leader's security. Nadda said "every matter should not be turned political" and slammed Kharge for his allegations against the government. He said, "Congress might be having such intentions" and raised the issue of Syama Prasad Mookerjee's death in custody in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference's Chaudhary Mohammad Ramzan also raised the issue of the attack on Farooq Abdullah and said there was "no police presence" at the place. He said J-K Dy CM Surinder Chaudhary was "injured in the incident, and the culprit was overpowered by him and others and taken to the police station". He demanded restoration of statehood and increased Farooq Abdulah's security.

Details of the Attack and Police Action

The attack occurred when a man, allegedly carrying a loaded pistol, attempted to shoot Farooq Abdullah at a marriage party in Jammu's Royal Park in the Greater Kailash area. According to the police, the security personnel of the National Security Guard (NSG), who were deployed with the protectee, immediately swung into action and thwarted the attempt.

The accused, identified as Kamal Singh, was taken into custody. The accused is a resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu. The firearm, used in the crime, has also been recovered from the possession of the accused, police said, adding that cognisance has been taken and further investigation is ongoing.

Omar Abdullah Questions Security Breach

On Wednesday, Omar Abdullah labelled the attack against his father as an assassination attempt and questioned how the attacker managed to get so close despite the former CM being under Z+ security cover by the NSG. "Allah is kind. My father had a very close shave. The details are sketchy at the moment, but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was asked to get within range to discharge a shot. It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot & ensured that the assassination attempt was foiled. There are more questions than answers at the moment, including but not limited to how someone was able to get this close to a Z+ NSG-protected former CM," Omar Abdullah posted on X. (ANI)