IIT Guwahati leads a major academic and industry collaboration between Northeast India and Japan. A symposium with Gifu University resulted in 22 regional institutions signing a Letter of Intent to form a consortium and boost student opportunities.

IIT Guwahati leads the collaboration between Northeast India and Japan to strengthen academic and industry ties. The Japan-Northeast Academia Industry Cooperation Symposium 2026 (JNTCS) was conducted on March 9 and 10, in partnership with Gifu University, Japan.

A total of 22 institutions from Northeast India signed this Letter of Intent (LoI), with IIT Guwahati taking the lead on the Indian side and Gifu University on the Japanese side.

Fostering Global Opportunities and Collaboration

The two-day event allowed academic, research, and business organisations from Northeast India to connect with their Japanese counterparts to tackle global issues like food security, healthcare, the environment, sustainable energy, and clean water.

This collaboration aims to enhance the global opportunities for students and researchers from the region and will include partnerships across various fields such as science, technology, and medicine.

As Japan has designated Northeast India as a strategic priority since 2022 (MEXT Inter-University Exchange Project), this joint exercise will facilitate 5,000 students from Northeast Indian institutions visiting Japanese universities, and an equal number coming to India within the next five years.

Leadership Perspectives on the Consortium

During the inaugural event, Prof. Kazuhiro Yoshida, president of Gifu University, highlighted that the consortium will help advance education, research, and societal service. He said, "I am confident that this consortium will help us advance each of these goals in a meaningful and collaborative way."

On the signing of Lol, IIT Guwahati's Director, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, emphasised the importance of collaboration among diverse professionals, predicting it will boost the region's growth.

A Major Step for India's Act East Policy

A major outcome of the symposium was the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) for forming a North East Region-Japan International Academic and Research Consortium, which will enable academic partnerships between institutions in Northeast India and Japan.

Speaking about JNTCS 2026, Prof. Sumana Dutta from IIT Guwahati said, "IIT Guwahati is proud to bring the Eight Sisters of the Northeast onto a shared platform, fostering a consortium that supports collective growth and cross-border collaboration. Through this effort, we hope to reinforce Indo-Japan partnerships and advance the vision of India's Act East Policy." (ANI)