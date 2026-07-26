A man from Bengaluru shared how he manages his savings and expenses by earning Rs 2 lakh per month, but somehow he still feels poor. Keep scrolling to know the full story!

Surviving in this economy is hard, and there's no denying that! The majority of people are struggling to meet their needs despite having fancy salaries, and if this is you, then you are not alone. Yes, you read that right. A Reddit post talks about a man from Bengaluru who believes he is still poor despite earning Rs 2 lakh per month.

This post of his has sparked discussion on Reddit about navigating this economy and how the quest to earn more and curate a good life never stops. Let us tell you that this person also has zero debt. "I'm 26 and I make ₹2 lakh a month. I don't have any debts, and neither does my family. It's just my parents and me. We grew up pretty poor, like our household income was never more than ₹6-7k until I was 21, which is when I got my first job. We used to live in a tiny 10x10 room," the Redditor shared.

He shared that after starting his career, he made sure his parents no longer had to work. He moved them to a 2BHK home in his hometown, while he rented a 2BHK in Bengaluru. Talking about his finances, he shared that he invests Rs 30,000 in mutual funds every month, puts Rs 10,000 into fixed or recurring deposits, and another Rs 10,000 goes into gold chits. He also sends Rs 15,000-20,000 home to his parents and spends around Rs 25,000 on rent and other monthly expenses.

His Expenses and More

He also shared that over the last few years he accumulated Rs 4 lakh in stocks, Rs 2 lakh in fixed deposits, around Rs 2-2.5 lakh in gold, and keeps another Rs 6 lakh in his salary account. Talking about his expenditures, she shared that he has bought a scooter, furnished his parents' home with appliances and furniture, and also purchased a MacBook M2 and a smartphone. Now pays for his parents' health insurance as well as his own life insurance. Despite all of these he still feels ‘poor’

Here's How He Feels

He shared, “Honestly, I feel satisfied with what I've achieved, maybe even a bit accomplished sometimes, but I never feel rich. Now, I'm looking at getting married this year, which will probably cost me at least ₹10 lakh. Before the wedding, I wanted to buy a car for under ₹3-4 lakh. As the groom, I feel like I should have some assets in my name, which I don't right now. So, for my future, I need to buy a piece of land, which will cost a minimum of ₹10-15 lakh in our town.”

He also sought advice from Reddit users about his dilemma

He concluded his post by saying, “I've checked all the boxes for a stress-free life, but I'm still stressed. Like, if I want to buy a shirt that costs more than ₹750, I stress about it. I'm not saying I live modestly; I'm in Bangalore, I eat out, go out with friends, have occasional parties, and take trips with friends. But still, I don't feel content; I don't feel rich. I'm constantly bothering myself with this. Will I feel rich if I get a car or an asset in my name? Should I invest more to make a quick buck?”