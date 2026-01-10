The GBA has deposited funds for 550 beneficiaries for a housing scheme in Bengaluru. However, the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation has been unable to allot the homes because the GBA has not yet provided the required beneficiary list.

As part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," to provide housing to poor families in Bengaluru, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), formerly known as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has deposited Rs. 5 lakh each for 550 beneficiaries into the account of the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation. However, since the list of beneficiaries has not been provided, houses have not yet been allotted, clarified Parashuram Shinnalkar, Managing Director of the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Corporation Clarifies Position on Allotment Delay

He said that the amount deposited by GBA is safe, and there is no need for any concern. As soon as the beneficiary list is submitted by the civic body, houses will be allotted under the Chief Minister's One Lakh Houses Scheme. As many as 19,000 houses are already ready for allotment.

Several letters have already been sent requesting the beneficiary list, but the BBMP has not provided it so far.

Funds Secured Amidst Administrative Hurdles

GBA has imposed a condition that the funds should not be used until the beneficiary list is sent. Accordingly, the Corporation has not utilised the money, and it has been kept in the account. Although the Corporation was ready to return the funds, it has not been possible due to a stay order from the High Court.

Therefore, there is no lapse on the part of the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation in this matter. Parashuram Shinnalkar said that even when beneficiaries came to the Corporation's office and staged a protest some time ago, the factual position was explained to them. (ANI)