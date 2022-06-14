Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pizza chain worker mercilessly attacked by three girls in Indore; horrifying video goes viral

    A girl employed at Dominos was thrashed by three girls with sticks and fists in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly backbiting. The video went crazy viral, and a case was registered at the Dwarkapuri police station.

    Madhya Pradesh, First Published Jun 14, 2022, 1:22 PM IST

    In a shocking incident, a young girl was mercilessly beaten up and grabbed by the hair in public by a group of girls in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The entire incident was captured by one of the viewers, who shared it on social media, which has gone crazy viral. The video shows three girls attacking a pizza chain worker, using sticks and fists, for apparently backbiting at them. 

    Following the reports, the Dwarkapuri police station sources revealed that the victim, Nandini Yadav registered a complaint against the main accused, Pinky and her friends for attacking her. According to the victim, the three accused attacked her while she was going to work on Saturday (June 12).

    The video shows three girls stopping at the Pizza chain employee on her way. Initially, it starts with a heated argument, with the accused verbally abusing the victim. Soon their discussion turned physical, and the three started pushing and hitting the victim.

    "

    The accused also began attacking the victim with a wooden stick. The girl was beaten up on her shoulder, back, legs and neck. The victim collapsed on the road. However, the accused did not stop kicking, slapping, and pulling her hair. In the video, the victim can be seen pleading to leave and not to beat her; however, the accused did not stop and kept striking her.

    Police officials stated that the victim and the accused were friends. Because the victim said some mean things about the main accused, named Pinky, the victim and accused both had a verbal argument and fought in public. The victim did not have any severe injuries. However, the police registered a case and initiated a search operation for the accused.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2022, 1:22 PM IST
