Bizarre ‘Watermelon Pizza’ leave netizens baffled

    A viral video shows a chef grilling a watermelon slice on a pan, spreading barbecue sauce on the fruit, and adding pepperoni toppings. The chef then goes out to call to call it a 'watermelon pizza'!

    First Published Aug 6, 2022, 3:34 PM IST

    In recent times, bizarre food mixtures have become the new social media trend. Culinary experiments have no creativity deficit, and the foodies are always on their toes to try them. While some of these dishes are interesting, most are bizarre and acquire the wrath of food lovers. A strange recipe for a chocolate cheese ice cream sandwich and Coco-Cola and crushed chocolate-cream cookies had disgusted social media users a few days before. Now, a pizza topped with watermelons has emerged on the Internet and horrified foodies.

    The video starts with a chef slicing watermelon and grilling it on a pan. Following this, he spreads barbecue sauce on the grilled fruit. The text in the clip reads, “BBQ sauce works better than watermelon than tomato”.
    While the grilled watermelon piece looks like a pizza base, and the man tops it up with garnishes like cheese and pepperoni. As the video proceeds, the man once again grilled the watermelon pizza piece and finally created what he called a 'watermelon pizza' slice. 

    Further, the man also witnessed baking a watermelon like a ham in the video. Instagram user 9GAG: Go Fun The World shared this video with the caption, "Happy National Watermelon Day!"

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 6.8 million views in two days. The video has also driven social media users to express their opinions in the comments section. In the netizen's messages, it is quite evident, and one can clearly sense that they were not at all impressed with the new dish and were shocked to see this crazy food invention.

    A user wrote, "Wasting a perfectly good watermelon for some nasty foolisness." Another person commented, "Please stop abusing watermelon." Take a look.

