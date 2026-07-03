KAMS general secretary Shashi Kumar criticises the Karnataka Education Dept after an infant abuse case in Bengaluru, alleging thousands of unregistered daycare centres operate illegally with government complicity and lack of regulatory oversight.

Govt 'Closing Its Eyes' to Unregistered Centres

Shashi Kumar, the general secretary of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), criticised the state Education Department following a harrowing incident at a day care centre in Bengaluru, alleging that the government is "closing its eyes" to the illegal operation of thousands of unregistered centres.

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Speaking on the incident, Kumar blamed the lack of regulatory oversight for the lapse in child safety. "It is unfortunate, but again the blame goes on the Education Department because there is a clear law, 2018, according to the Education Act, every pre-primary school should get registered. If they are not registered, they are not accountable. This is what we see--the unfortunate incident. It is condemnable," he said.

Kumar further alleged that the government has ignored repeated warnings regarding the safety of children in such facilities. "The government has to make a decision. We have given several complaints earlier also to regulate these centres because there is drugging, there is misuse of children, there is corporal punishment; the JJ (Juvenile Justice) Act is violated, POCSO has been violated, but the government is closing its eyes to these centres," he added.

'Local Authorities Are Hand in Glove'

When asked if these centres prioritise profit over child safety due to government neglect, Kumar levelled serious allegations of corruption against local authorities. "Definitely, because the government is hand in glove. The local authorities are hand in glove. They take 'hafta' (bribes), and they leave this without getting registered and without accountability. It is a wrong thing happening," Kumar told ANI.

The KAMS general secretary highlighted the scale of the issue, claiming that tens of thousands of pre-primary institutions are currently operating outside the legal framework in the state. "Association has always raised a complaint. They have filed a complaint, they have given the samples, but the government has failed to act even in Karnataka. And we, as of now, have been informed that 25,000 pre-primary schools are unregistered. Then, whatever happens there, who is accountable? We have complained, but no call has been taken, and the responsibility lies with the department--the Education Department and higher-ups," Kumar said.

According to its official website, KAMS (KAMS Karnataka), founded in 1985, is a registered and representative body for private, unaided English-medium schools across the state of Karnataka. Since its inception, it has worked to uphold the interests of its member institutions while promoting quality education and professional standards.

Arrest Made in Infant Abuse Case

The case pertains to the alleged abuse of an infant at a day care facility, which came to light after video evidence of the incident surfaced. The investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Police have arrested a woman in connection with the alleged torture of an infant at a day care centre in Bengaluru's Brookefield area, officials said on Friday.

According to the Bengaluru Commissioner, the woman is named as the alleged accused in the FIR registered in the case. She was identified during verification of video footage that surfaced in connection with the alleged abuse of the child and was subsequently taken into custody. The Commissioner said the accused will be produced before a court, and her custody will be sought for further interrogation as the investigation continues.

Home Minister Vows Action

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge termed the alleged assault "absolutely unacceptable" and said such incidents would not be tolerated. "Such an incident is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The authorities have already sought a report on the matter," Kharge said.

He said there is a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that clearly lays down how daycare centres should be run and asked the management to submit a written explanation. (ANI)