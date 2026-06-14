A 22-year-old woman from Sikkim, who had recently moved to Bengaluru in search of a better future, was found brutally murdered at her rented residence in Doddakannahalli near Bellandur, police said.

A 22-year-old woman from Sikkim, who had recently moved to Bengaluru in search of a better future, was found brutally murdered at her rented residence in Doddakannahalli near Bellandur, police said. The victim, identified as Ati Hangma Subba, was working as a receptionist at a salon in the city. According to police, she was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Purba Lepcha, a hotel waiter from Darjeeling.

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Police said the accused suspected the woman's fidelity, a factor believed to have fueled tensions between the couple. Both Ati and Purba had arrived in Bengaluru nearly a month ago seeking employment and a fresh start.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday after a heated argument reportedly broke out inside their rented home. During the confrontation, the accused allegedly attacked Ati with a kitchen knife and slit her throat, police said.

Police launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact sequence of events and circumstances leading to the murder.

An investigation is underway, they said.