    Bengaluru: Parts of the city experience scheduled power cuts on August 13; see list of affected areas here

    Anticipated power cuts in Bengaluru due to scheduled maintenance and infrastructure projects by BESCOM, impacting various areas from August 12 to 26.

    Bengaluru braces for scheduled power cuts on August 13; see list of affected areas here snt
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    Several neighbourhoods across Karnataka's capital Bengaluru are poised to experience temporary power disruptions on Sunday, August 13. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), responsible for the city's electricity distribution, has outlined a series of planned activities from August 12 to 26. These include addressing pending maintenance and repair tasks, facilitating road expansion, implementing underground drainage facility electrification, and advancing the Jalasiri 24*7 water supply project. Additionally, BESCOM is preparing for a power cut to facilitate work on the 11KV link line, aimed at segregating the load distribution between F-8 Agrahara and Malladihalli MUSS To Agrahara sectors.

    As reported by BESCOM, the citywide power interruption is set to last for six hours, commencing at 10 am and concluding at 4 pm. Some specific localities may experience a shorter outage of four hours, spanning from 10 am to 2 pm. In a similar vein, certain areas might also face six-hour power cuts, with these measures projected to extend until the 24th to 26th of August.

    Here's the list of areas affected on 13 August

    Subramanya Nagara
    Lokikere Road Industrial area and its surrounding areas
    Hosadurga town
    Kellodu Panchayath
    Hunavinodu Panchayath
    Madure Panchayath
    Kanguvalli Panchayath all villages
    KIADB industrial area
    Antharasanahalli
    Ashoka Road
    Old Bus Stand
    Agrahara surrounding areas
    Belagumba
    Kunduru
    Bhagayanagara
    Agrahara
    Gundimadu
    Kunagali
    Basapura
    Challakere road surroundings
    Industrial area surroundings
    Kamanabavi Badavane
    Jogimatti Road
    Kote Road surroundings
    ZP Office surrounding areas
    Teachers Colony
    IUDP Layout area
    DS Halli
    Kunchignahalli
    Ingaladhalhalli
    Kennedelau and surrounding areas
    Inhalli
    Seebara
    Siddavanadurga surrounding areas
    Madanayakanahalli and Yelaverthy surrounding areas

    Other areas like CIPSA, Honnenahalli, Haraluru, Industrial, KM halli, Carmobiles, Hirehalli, Maranayakanapalya, Siddaganga mata, Raitharapalya, Nandihalli NJY, Ranevalves, Tavarekere, Mulukunte, Honnudike, Sasalu, Holakallu, Cholamballi, Virupasandra, Honnudike NJY, CNNL, Arehalli, Maskal, Vahinipipes, Jolumaranahalli will also remain affected due to quarterly maintenance.

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
