Bengaluru: Parts of the city experience scheduled power cuts on August 13; see list of affected areas here

Anticipated power cuts in Bengaluru due to scheduled maintenance and infrastructure projects by BESCOM, impacting various areas from August 12 to 26.

Several neighbourhoods across Karnataka's capital Bengaluru are poised to experience temporary power disruptions on Sunday, August 13. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), responsible for the city's electricity distribution, has outlined a series of planned activities from August 12 to 26. These include addressing pending maintenance and repair tasks, facilitating road expansion, implementing underground drainage facility electrification, and advancing the Jalasiri 24*7 water supply project. Additionally, BESCOM is preparing for a power cut to facilitate work on the 11KV link line, aimed at segregating the load distribution between F-8 Agrahara and Malladihalli MUSS To Agrahara sectors.

As reported by BESCOM, the citywide power interruption is set to last for six hours, commencing at 10 am and concluding at 4 pm. Some specific localities may experience a shorter outage of four hours, spanning from 10 am to 2 pm. In a similar vein, certain areas might also face six-hour power cuts, with these measures projected to extend until the 24th to 26th of August.

Here's the list of areas affected on 13 August

Subramanya Nagara

Lokikere Road Industrial area and its surrounding areas

Hosadurga town

Kellodu Panchayath

Hunavinodu Panchayath

Madure Panchayath

Kanguvalli Panchayath all villages

KIADB industrial area

Antharasanahalli

Ashoka Road

Old Bus Stand

Agrahara surrounding areas

Belagumba

Kunduru

Bhagayanagara

Agrahara

Gundimadu

Kunagali

Basapura

Challakere road surroundings

Industrial area surroundings

Kamanabavi Badavane

Jogimatti Road

Kote Road surroundings

ZP Office surrounding areas

Teachers Colony

IUDP Layout area

DS Halli

Kunchignahalli

Ingaladhalhalli

Kennedelau and surrounding areas

Inhalli

Seebara

Siddavanadurga surrounding areas

Madanayakanahalli and Yelaverthy surrounding areas

Other areas like CIPSA, Honnenahalli, Haraluru, Industrial, KM halli, Carmobiles, Hirehalli, Maranayakanapalya, Siddaganga mata, Raitharapalya, Nandihalli NJY, Ranevalves, Tavarekere, Mulukunte, Honnudike, Sasalu, Holakallu, Cholamballi, Virupasandra, Honnudike NJY, CNNL, Arehalli, Maskal, Vahinipipes, Jolumaranahalli will also remain affected due to quarterly maintenance.