Bengaluru: Parts of the city experience scheduled power cuts on August 13; see list of affected areas here
Anticipated power cuts in Bengaluru due to scheduled maintenance and infrastructure projects by BESCOM, impacting various areas from August 12 to 26.
Several neighbourhoods across Karnataka's capital Bengaluru are poised to experience temporary power disruptions on Sunday, August 13. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), responsible for the city's electricity distribution, has outlined a series of planned activities from August 12 to 26. These include addressing pending maintenance and repair tasks, facilitating road expansion, implementing underground drainage facility electrification, and advancing the Jalasiri 24*7 water supply project. Additionally, BESCOM is preparing for a power cut to facilitate work on the 11KV link line, aimed at segregating the load distribution between F-8 Agrahara and Malladihalli MUSS To Agrahara sectors.
As reported by BESCOM, the citywide power interruption is set to last for six hours, commencing at 10 am and concluding at 4 pm. Some specific localities may experience a shorter outage of four hours, spanning from 10 am to 2 pm. In a similar vein, certain areas might also face six-hour power cuts, with these measures projected to extend until the 24th to 26th of August.
Here's the list of areas affected on 13 August
Subramanya Nagara
Lokikere Road Industrial area and its surrounding areas
Hosadurga town
Kellodu Panchayath
Hunavinodu Panchayath
Madure Panchayath
Kanguvalli Panchayath all villages
KIADB industrial area
Antharasanahalli
Ashoka Road
Old Bus Stand
Agrahara surrounding areas
Belagumba
Kunduru
Bhagayanagara
Agrahara
Gundimadu
Kunagali
Basapura
Challakere road surroundings
Industrial area surroundings
Kamanabavi Badavane
Jogimatti Road
Kote Road surroundings
ZP Office surrounding areas
Teachers Colony
IUDP Layout area
DS Halli
Kunchignahalli
Ingaladhalhalli
Kennedelau and surrounding areas
Inhalli
Seebara
Siddavanadurga surrounding areas
Madanayakanahalli and Yelaverthy surrounding areas
Other areas like CIPSA, Honnenahalli, Haraluru, Industrial, KM halli, Carmobiles, Hirehalli, Maranayakanapalya, Siddaganga mata, Raitharapalya, Nandihalli NJY, Ranevalves, Tavarekere, Mulukunte, Honnudike, Sasalu, Holakallu, Cholamballi, Virupasandra, Honnudike NJY, CNNL, Arehalli, Maskal, Vahinipipes, Jolumaranahalli will also remain affected due to quarterly maintenance.