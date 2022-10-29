Bengaluru bound IndiGo plane's engine catches fire at Delhi airport; DGCA to furnish report

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been directed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to initiate an investigation into the incident where an IndiGo flight was grounded at Delhi airport after sparks were noticed in the aircraft.

A Bengaluru bound IndiGo plane on Friday night declared emergency at the Delhi airport after one of its engines caught fire at the time of taxiing.

According to an official statement from IndiGo, the Bengaluru-bound A320 aircraft had as many as 184 people on board. All the passengers were later returned to the bay.

"An aircraft operating flight 6E-2131 experienced an engine stall during take-off roll. All passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft," the IndiGo statement read.

A video that was shared on Twitter showed one of the plane's engines on fire and sparks flying at the time of taxiing at the airport. The incident took place at around 10 pm.

In a statement, IndiGo said the aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bengaluru experienced an engine stall during take off roll.

"An aircraft operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bangalore) experienced a technical issue while on take-off roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the takeoff & aircraft returned to the bay. All passengers & crew are safe & an alternate aircraft is being arranged," the statement said.

IndiGo further said that the 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bangalore), that was scheduled to depart at 9:30pm, departed with a delay of 2 hours 46 mins. The alternate flight took off at 12:16 am.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police said the control room at the airport received a call from the CISF control room regarding fire in the engine of the IndiGo plane.

