'Stree Desh', a dance-drama showcasing history of J&K as a land of women

In an attempt to bring out the real history of women of Kashmir dating from the time of Mahabharat, 'Stree Desh' -- a dance-drama production on 13 legendary women of Jammu and Kashmir, among whom 11 were queens -- was performed at the Kamani Auditorium in national capital New Delhi on October 27. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi was the Chief Guest at the dance-drama performance organised by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

The dance-drama production was based on the well-researched book 'Stree Desh' by Ashish Kaul. The music was given by Abhay Rustom Sopori. The IGNCA was tasked with producing this unique work, which then was conceptualised and directed by renowned danseuse, Rajya Sabha MP and Padma Vibhushan, Dr Sonal Mansingh. The danseuse showcased the ingrained gender justice in Indian society and women leadership as an important part of the country's ancient tradition.

The dance-drama showcased the history of J&K as a land of women achievers and depicted their legendary stories. The production gave an insight of India's rich history, traditions and legacy to the Diplomatic Corps. Among the legendary women from Jammu and Kashmir whose lives were depicted in the dance drama include Vakpushta, Yashovati, Ishaan Devi, Suganda Rani, Silla, Sooryamati, Kalhanika, Rani Didda, Srilekha, among many others.

Foreign diplomats, who attended the event, gave a glimpse of the gender equality that has existed for long in Indian society and showcased the rich cultural heritage and traditions of India.