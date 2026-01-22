A new hangout zone, 'Gate Z,' has opened at Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport Terminal 2. It's a social lounge designed for travellers, especially the younger generation, to relax and unwind before their flight.

Bengaluru: When you hear 'airport,' do you think of those old, boring waiting areas? Well, things are different if you go to Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru... A super cool 'hangout zone' with a Subway diner and cafe has been opened, targeting the new generation of travelers, especially the Gen Z crowd. It's called 'Gate Z'. More than just a waiting room, it's a social space where you can gather and catch up. As the name suggests, it prioritizes the 'Gen Z mindset' and their interests. Even the name was chosen through a national-level competition.

What's Inside:

This new area is located right next to the famous '080 International Lounge'. The dazzling lights and curved seating give it the look of a movie set. It offers fantastic frames perfect for Instagram Reels and selfies.

Key Highlights:

Bubble & Brew: A modern 'cafe-bar' perfect for relaxing a bit during your journey.

The Sipping Lounge: An area to chill with friends while enjoying drinks.

Subway Diner: A 'retro-style' eatery that brings back old memories. Live food counters are also available here.

Amphitheater: An amphitheater-style zone to watch movies or sports inside the airport. 'Pop-up events' will also be held here.

Technology and Facilities:

For those who need to work, there's high-speed 'Wi-Fi' and charging points. An AI-based navigation system is also set up to assist travelers. It has been constructed in an eco-friendly manner.

This isn't like an 'exclusive club lounge'. Young professionals, freelancers, and regular travelers alike can spend time here. 'Gate Z' is a place where convenience and culture meet, says George Bennett Kuruvilla, CEO of Bengaluru Airport Services Limited. This new hangout zone is another milestone in the development of Bengaluru Airport.