BJP's 5,000-km Parivartan Yatra in West Bengal will culminate in a mega rally addressed by PM Modi in Kolkata. Union Minister Amit Shah stated the yatra aims to make the state 'infiltration and corruption free' ahead of the 2026 polls.

West Bengal BJP President and MP Samik Bhattacharya on Wednesday said that the party's Parivartan Yatra will culminate in a mega rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground on March 15. He added that the BJP has launched a 5,000-km "Parivartan Yatra" from nine locations to mobilise voters ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing the press, Bhattacharya said, "Our Parivartan Yatra is starting from nine places. All the state and central leaders will be in it...The Prime Minister will address it on the 14th at the Brigade Barrack Ground. Complete preparations for this are underway, and our Parivartan Yatra is a journey of five thousand kms."

Amit Shah on the Meaning of 'Parivartan'

His remarks came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that nine Yatras are being launched across West Bengal, four of which started the previous day, and that the journey had commenced from Siliguri, Nabadwip, Medinipur, and Purulia.

On Monday, amid the ongoing 'Parivartan Yatra' campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that the word 'Parivartan' signifies the desire to make West Bengal "infiltration and corruption free" and to replace the Trinamool Congress government with a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

He said the Parivartan Yatra has been initiated to bring about change in the state, asserting that 'Parivartan' was not merely about changing the Chief Minister. "The Parivartan Yatras have been initiated to bring about change in West Bengal. Yesterday, Mamata Didi said that this is a Yatra to gain power. Mamata didi, by the word 'Parivartan' (change), we do not mean to change the Chief Minister. The people of Bengal will change it (chief minister). But the meaning of 'Parivartan' is to make Bengal free from infiltration. It is meant to make Bengal corruption-free. 'Parivartan' means to throw away the corrupt TMC government and make the BJP government," Shah said while addressing a gathering in Mathurapur.

"I have come to Mathurapur today. Today, the Parivartan Yatra begins from here. A total of nine Yatras will begin all over Bengal. Four of these started yesterday. Our BJP National President Nitin Nabin inaugurated them. This journey started from Siliguri, Nabadwip, Medinipur, and Purulia. Today, the journey will begin from Malda, Hooghly, Bardhaman, North 24 Parganas and Mathurapur. The Parivartan Yatra is being launched in Bengal to initiate the change," the Home Minister said.

Campaign to Target Illegal Immigration

The BJP president also said that through the Parivartan Yatra, the BJP wants to send a message to remove illegal immigrants in Bengal, claiming that the time had come to remove those who had allegedly been supported by the ruling dispensation.

A Massive Statewide Campaign

The Parivartan Yatra is a massive statewide campaign ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, expected to cover over 5,000 km, including 63 major rallies and 282 smaller gatherings, culminating in a grand rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)