CPI affirms its primary goal is to defeat the BJP, reinforcing its alliance with the DMK for the 2026 Tamil Nadu polls. Congress leaders also express unity, indicating a smooth continuation of the DMK-led coalition against the BJP-AIADMK.

Communist Party of India (CPI) Tamil Nadu State Secretary M Veerapandian on Wednesday stated that the party's primary objective remains the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reinforcing their continued alliance with the DMK and Chief Minister MK Stalin. Speaking during the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations for the 2026 Assembly elections, Veerapandian expressed confidence in a victory for the upcoming election, noting they are proceeding "smoothly." Speaking to ANI, he said," Our primary objective is to defeat the BJP, therefore we stand with DMK and the Chief Minister; we will win. The negotiations are going on smoothly."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Congress Reaffirms Alliance with DMK

Earlier, Congress MP Manickam Tagore hinted at accepting an alliance with coalition partner Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) amid discussions over a seat-sharing pact for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. In an X post amid ongoing seat-sharing discussions, Manickam Tagore said that party workers in Tamil Nadu will accept the high command's decision. "Individuals may have differences, but the party is bigger than any one of us. When leadership decides, we accept it with discipline -- because unity is our greatest strength. Good Friends," the Congress MP wrote.

Following initial objections and rumours of the party joining hands with the debutant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the Congress MP's post highlighted that he has fallen in line with the party's high command.

Senior Leaders Meet CM Stalin

This comes after senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and State Congress President K Selvaperunthagai met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday. Selvaperunthagai said the alliance between the DMK and Congress remains intact and discussions are progressing without friction ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

"Everything is going on smoothly. I am a soldier of the party. Whatever the high command says, I will follow. AICC will make the final decision," Selvaperunthagai told reporters after the meeting.

Notably, the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. (ANI)