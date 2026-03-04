At MWC 2026, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted India's vision for affordable, future-ready digital connectivity. He called for breaking cost barriers for digital inclusion and showcased India's telecom and tech innovations.

Scindia Champions Affordable Digital Inclusion

The Union Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, led India's engagements at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, Spain, with high-level participation at the GSMA Ministerial Programme and the MWC Main Stage, outlining India's vision for affordable, inclusive and future-ready digital connectivity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scindia delivered the closing keynote address at the Ministerial Stage during the session themed "Breaking the Cost Barrier." The session focused on addressing affordability challenges that continue to exclude 3.1 billion people globally from meaningful digital participation despite broadband coverage.

Emphasising the urgency of bridging the usage gap, the Minister underscored that the affordability of devices and services remains central to digital inclusion. "Connectivity must become universally affordable if it is to be truly transformative. The challenge before us is not the absence of technology, but the cost barriers that prevent billions from participating in the digital economy," the Minister stated, according to an official release.

Highlighting India's experience in driving down data costs through policy reform, competition and scale, he added, "India's digital journey demonstrates that scale, innovation and stable policy frameworks can dramatically reduce costs. Our collective responsibility is to ensure that next-generation connectivity, from 5G to emerging 6G ecosystems, remains affordable, inclusive and scalable."

He called for a coordinated, multi-stakeholder approach involving governments, industry, financial institutions and global bodies to enable device affordability, innovative financing models and sustainable digital ecosystems.

Envisioning Future-Ready Intelligent Networks

Later in the day, Scindia addressed the MWC Main Stage in the keynote session titled "Built for What's Next." The address focused on the evolution of networks into intelligent, adaptive and human-centric platforms powered by AI, cloud-native technologies and next-generation infrastructure.

The Minister underscored the evolution of connectivity from being merely a tool for access to becoming a powerful engine of opportunity, driving innovation, economic growth and social empowerment. "We are moving into an era where networks are intelligent, autonomous and anticipatory. AI-driven systems, cloud-native architectures and secure digital ecosystems are redefining how citizens experience connectivity and how enterprises innovate," he remarked.

He further noted, "The future of connectivity lies not only in faster speeds, but in frictionless digital experiences, resilient infrastructure and sustainable growth. Technology must empower individuals, strengthen businesses and enable societies to thrive."

The address reaffirmed India's commitment to building a secure, trusted and globally competitive digital infrastructure.

Showcasing India's Telecom and Innovation Ecosystem

Another highlight was the inauguration of the Bharat Pavilion, showcasing India's expanding telecom manufacturing capabilities and innovation ecosystem. This year, 40 Indian companies and innovators are participating at MWC under the Pavilion.

The Pavilion brought together leading Indian companies demonstrating solutions across 4G and 5G radio networks, optical transport systems, IP/MPLS routing, broadband access, satellite communications, AI-driven network management, IoT applications, semiconductor-enabled hardware and next-generation data centre and cloud infrastructure.

The Pavilion reflects India's emergence as a design-led manufacturing hub and a trusted global partner in cost-effective and secure connectivity solutions.

India Mobile Congress 2026 Announced

Scindia also unveiled the Curtain Raiser for India Mobile Congress 2026 at the GSMA Insights Hub. He announced that IMC 2026 will be held from October 7-10, 2026, at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, further strengthening India's role as a global platform for collaboration in advanced telecommunications, AI-powered networks and emerging digital technologies.

Strengthening Global and Industry Partnerships

During his visit to Tejas Networks, the Minister witnessed the launch of the TJ1600-D3 Hyper-scalable DCI Platform, a significant milestone in advanced optical networking solutions engineered in India. The launch underscored India's growing capabilities in high-capacity data centre interconnect technologies.

The Minister held bilateral meetings with Eutelsat and Viasat to explore enhanced cooperation in satellite communications and resilient connectivity frameworks for India. Both companies supported the provision of secure, high-speed connectivity initiatives across India.

He also interacted with representatives of the Bharti Group, led by Sunil Bharti Mittal, reinforcing the strong synergy between Government and industry in advancing India's digital ambitions.

Scindia also undertook a series of focused booth visits to leading global technology companies and interacted with their leadership teams. At Meta, he was briefed on AI-enabled wearable and neural interface technologies. At the Meta booth, he experienced the Meta Ray-Ban Display and tested the "Conversation Focus" feature of the glasses, a critical accessibility function that isolates the voice of the person one is facing in noisy or crowded environments. At VVDN Technologies, he reviewed indigenously developed AI-driven Wi-Fi and network solutions. At Rakuten, he witnessed software-defined, AI-native network architectures for scalable 5G deployment and also met the CEO, Hiroshi Mikitani. At Ericsson, the Minister was joined by the Chairman of the Ericsson Board, Jan Karlsson, as he observed demonstrations on advanced network technologies and emerging 6G capabilities. Three key demonstrations were showcased: a 6G data call on cmWave, experiential 6G demonstrations, and new radio solutions tailored specifically to India's requirements. During his visit to Nokia, he experienced generative AI-enabled edge applications and immersive 6G use cases. He also held a detailed discussion with the President and CEO of Nokia, Justin Hotard, at the Nokia booth. At the Intel booth, Scindia reviewed AI-optimised virtual RAN solutions powered by next-generation processors. The visit to Cisco included demonstrations of AI-powered edge computing and network automation, while at Qualcomm, he was briefed on AI-driven RAN automation, advanced 5G modem systems and edge AI platforms.

Earlier, the Minister commenced India's engagements at MWC 2026 with a high-level dinner interaction with global and Indian CEOs on 2nd March 2026. Hosted by India, the dinner provided an opportunity to exchange views on strengthening digital partnerships, accelerating innovation and fostering trusted technology ecosystems.

About MWC and India's Participation

The engagements at Mobile World Congress 2026 reflect India's deepening global partnerships in telecommunications and digital innovation, and reaffirm the country's commitment to building secure, affordable and future-ready connectivity ecosystems for inclusive growth.

Under the ambit of the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) of the Government of India, Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) has been set up by the Government of India to promote and develop the export of telecom equipment and services.

TEPC, as a Council, plays a critical role in the furtherance of telecom exports from India and assists its member companies in the facilitation of exports. TEPC works with the entire ecosystem of Indian telecom exporters as well as various departments of the Government of India to deliver and create end-to-end telecom solutions.

Mobile World Congress 2026 is being held from March 2-5, 2026, at Fira Barcelona Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain. Organised by GSMA, MWC 2026 is the world's largest gathering for the mobile and technology industry, attracting over 109,000 visitors and approximately 2,900 exhibitors, sponsors and partners. The official theme for MWC 2026 is "The IQ Era", highlighting the integration of artificial intelligence and connectivity to drive smarter networks, business innovation and societal impact.

India's participation at MWC 2026 is being organised by the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC), supported by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, Government of India. As the nodal export promotion body for the telecom sector, TEPC is spearheading efforts to enhance the global visibility of India's telecom manufacturing and innovation ecosystem. A key highlight of its participation is the organisation of the Bharat Pavilion, which showcases secure, reliable and cutting-edge Indian telecom products and services, reinforcing India's position as a trusted partner in next-generation communications technologies. ( ANI)