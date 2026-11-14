A viral video from Bengaluru airport shows a wheelchair user waiting over 25 minutes for an accessible washroom occupied by a man. The incident sparked an online debate over empathy, civic sense, and invisible disabilities.

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport once again became the centre of an online storm after a video surfaced showing a wheelchair user left waiting outside an accessible washroom allegedly for over 25 minutes while an able-bodied man remained locked inside.

In a video that went viral on social media, an elderly but able-bodied man was seen walking out of the accessible washroom while adjusting his kurta, and an elderly woman in her airport wheelchair waited patiently outside alongside airport staff. The woman was visibly frustrated and uncomfortable as she waited for the door to open.

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has a separate accessible restroom specifically designed for persons with disabilities and passengers with reduced mobility, located right next to standard public restrooms.

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‘How Insensitive and Shameless One Can Be?’

The elderly wheelchair-bound woman, Mridu R. Goel, shared the distressing video on X, venting her frustration over the nearly half-hour ordeal.

Taking to their X handle, Mridu Goel called out the blatant disregard for passengers with accessibility needs while highlighting that this marked the third time she had faced a similar ordeal at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport.

“This shameful non-disabled person occupied the Accessible Toilet @BLRAirport for over 25 minutes, enjoying a leisurely bath, etc. while I waited helplessly. This is the third time I have faced such an ordeal @ #Airports. How insensitive & shameless one can be? Accessible Toilet aren't a luxury,” Mridu wrote on X.

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Mridu R. Goel, who is General Secretary of the South Asian Disability Forum and won two National Awards in the field of disability, was with a Bengaluru airport staff member, who was seen in the video standing by the doorway, attempting to assist during the prolonged wait.

An elderly able-bodiedman apparently did not offer any assistance, intervention, or apology, as he walked away casually from the scene without acknowledging the growing queue or the distress caused to a passenger with genuine accessibility needs.

Netizens Debate Use Of Accessible Toilets At Bengaluru Airport

Mridu R. Goel’s video triggered a wider debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users sharing differing views on the use of accessible toilets and the incident at Bengaluru airport.

Taking to their X handles, many criticised the prolonged use of accessible facilities, with some calling it ‘selfish’ and highlighting the difficulties faced by passengers with disabilities. However, others cautioned against judging someone's disability based on appearance, pointing out that ‘disability is not always visible.’

Another section of users also shared suggestions to prevent similar incidents, with one user proposing digital locks that could be accessed only by eligible passengers, while other passengers highlighted their own experiences in public places and stressed the need for greater awareness and consideration towards people with disabilities.

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Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has yet to issue an official statement addressing the incident.

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