Bengaluru's Namma Metro Pink Line will open to the public on November 14. Check the newly announced station-wise fares, train timings, frequency and key details of the elevated metro section connecting S.G. Pally and Kalena Agrahara.

Bengaluru's Namma Metro Pink Line is set to open for commercial operations on November 14, bringing improved metro connectivity to commuters travelling between S.G. Palya and Kalena Agrahara. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has finalised the passenger fares for the newly opened elevated section, with ticket prices ranging from ₹10 to ₹30, depending on the distance travelled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pink Line on November 13, while passenger services will commence at 6:00 am on November 14. Five metro trains supplied by BEML will operate on the route at intervals of approximately eight minutes, offering commuters an additional public transport option in South Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Pink Line Metro: What Are The Fares Between Stations?

BMRCL has announced the ticket prices for travel between various stations on the S.G. Palya to Kalena Agrahara section. The fare for the entire stretch has been fixed at ₹30.

According to the announced fare structure, a journey from S.G. Palya to Kalena Agrahara will cost ₹30, while travel to Hulimavu and IIMB (Bilekahalli) will cost ₹20. Commuters travelling from S.G. Palya to N.S. Palya and J.P. Nagar 4th Phase will have to pay ₹10.

The fares have been fixed based on the distance travelled, with passengers paying different amounts depending on their destinations.

Pink Line Metro Services To Begin On November 14

Commercial operations on the elevated section of the Pink Line will begin at 6:00 am on November 14. Five metro trains supplied by BEML are scheduled to operate on this stretch, with services running at intervals of approximately eight minutes. This means commuters can expect a train roughly every eight minutes. The service frequency is expected to provide regular connections for passengers travelling along the elevated section.

The new metro connection is expected to benefit commuters in South Bengaluru by improving access to public transport and providing an additional travel option for daily passengers.

Bengaluru Pink Line Metro: Route, Stations And Project Cost

The first phase of the Pink Line's elevated section covers approximately 7.5 km, connecting S.G. Palya to Kalena Agrahara. The stretch has six metro stations and is expected to improve connectivity for residents and commuters in the surrounding areas.

The construction of this elevated section was completed at a cost of approximately ₹3,470 crore.

With commercial services beginning on November 14, the new section of Namma Metro's Pink Line is expected to improve connectivity and provide commuters with another convenient public transport option in Bengaluru.

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