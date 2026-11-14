Kolkata Police have summoned TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to appear on November 20 regarding an FIR filed on October 31 concerning alleged remarks made against the police. This marks another legal hurdle for the MP in recent months.

Kolkata Police Summon TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in New FIR Case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 14 (ANI): Kolkata Police have summoned Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee in connection with a fresh FIR registered at Girish Park Police Station on October 31. He has been asked to appear before the investigating officer on November 20.

"TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has been summoned by Kolkata police in connection with a fresh FIR registered at Girish Park Police Station on October 31. He has been served a notice by Girish Park Police Station, asking him to appear before the investigating officer on November 20," Kolkata Police said.

The FIR stems from a complaint filed on October 31 over alleged remarks by Banerjee against the police. This is one of several matters in which Kolkata Police have approached Banerjee in recent months.

In August, West Bengal Police registered an FIR against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien and others over alleged obstruction and assault on police personnel during the removal of an unauthorised hoarding at 9, Camac Street, Kolkata. Police alleged that Derek O'Brien, Abhishek Banerjee, Baisanor Chattopadhyay, AJUP leader Humayun Kabir and others, including their supporters, formed an unlawful assembly and obstructed KMC officials from carrying out their duties.

In June, Banerjee appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam, and said that the probe agency questioned him for 11 hours. Banerjee said that he would not cower down and would appear before the agency if he is summoned in the future.

The TMC leader also slammed the BJP, accusing it of breaking the regional party and indulging in post-poll violence. "I was questioned for 8-8.30 hours yesterday and for 11 hours today. This is a 2023 case, and I have appeared before the agency 10-12 times. I won't say whether there is political pressure or not. The less it is said about the BJP, the better it is. On one side, they break our party and indulge in post-poll violence. Even if you slit my throat, I won't cower down. I will appear before the agency if they summon me even in the future," he said.

Banerjee was summoned for questioning in connection with the alleged multi-crore Primary Teachers Recruitment scam in West Bengal. (ANI)