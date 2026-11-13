A dashcam video of a biker falling while attempting to squeeze between an auto-rickshaw and a car on Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur Flyover has sparked road safety concerns, with motorists urged to maintain a safe distance and wear helmets.

A dashcam video of an accident on Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur Flyover has sparked a discussion on road safety, risky overtaking and the importance of wearing helmets. The incident, reportedly shared on Reddit, shows a two-wheeler rider attempting to squeeze through a narrow gap between an auto-rickshaw and a car. However, the rider appears to lose balance and fall onto the road, with the items he was carrying also falling during the incident. He appeared shaken but seemed to be alright. Nearby auto-rickshaw drivers immediately rushed to help him.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of riding too close to other vehicles, particularly on curved stretches of roads. The person who shared the dashcam footage urged motorists to avoid riding between vehicles and stressed the importance of wearing a proper helmet, pointing out that road users never know what they might encounter on the road.

Yeshwantpur Flyover Accident Video Sparks Road Safety Debate

The dashcam footage has drawn attention to the risks associated with squeezing through traffic and attempting to overtake vehicles without maintaining a safe distance. While the exact sequence of events remains unclear, the incident has prompted Reddit users to discuss the possible roles of both the biker and the auto-rickshaw driver.

Several users pointed out that the stretch has a long curve, making overtaking particularly risky. Others highlighted how sudden movements by vehicles, potholes and the lack of a safe distance between road users can contribute to accidents.

How Did Social Media React?

The video triggered a discussion among Reddit users, with several people sharing their views on what might have caused the accident. While some blamed the biker for attempting to overtake on a curve, others felt that the auto-rickshaw driver's movement could also have contributed to the incident.

One user commented: "He thought there was no curve and car will go straight, this is why never overtake on curves"

Another user commented: “Very true. Autos don’t use indicators and suddenly swerve right, while bikers so often try to squeeze through the smallest gaps without accounting for any safety buffer. Realistically speaking, even a pothole can make a vehicle tilt or move slightly, and someone riding too close could easily get pushed or lose balance. Frankly, both are at fault, but the biker more so for not anticipating such situations and maintaining a safe distance."

A third user commented: “There's a long curve ahead, that's why. Bike guy tried to overtake the auto and auto guy swerve lightly looking at the long curve without realising that bike guy is close.”

Why Maintaining A Safe Distance On Roads Matters

The Yeshwantpur Flyover incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a safe distance while riding or driving. Attempting to pass between vehicles can leave very little room to react if another road user changes direction unexpectedly.

Curved roads require additional caution, as visibility and vehicle movements can change quickly. Wearing a properly fitted and certified helmet is equally important, as it can help reduce the risk of serious head injuries in the event of a fall.

The incident has once again brought Bengaluru's road safety concerns into focus, with social media users stressing the need for responsible driving, proper signalling and greater awareness among all road users.