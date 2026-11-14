Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar maintains the state's right to build the Mekedatu dam, urging Tamil Nadu to engage in fact-based discussions. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu leaders continue to challenge the project, citing legal concerns over water rights.

Karnataka CM Asserts Right to Construct Mekedatu Dam Amid Protest

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 14 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday reiterated its commitment to construct the Mekedatu dam, declaring that the project is a state right and asserting that the state will not back down from safeguarding its interests. Speaking to the media at the Vidhana Soudha premises, Shivakumar emphasised that Tamil Nadu, instead of opposing this move, should send a delegation to Karnataka so he can explain the benefits the neighbouring state stands to gain from the project.

“The Mekedatu project is Karnataka’s right, and it is our duty to implement it in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directive. Instead of opposing the move, Tamil Nadu should send a delegation so I can explain the benefits they stand to gain from it. We will not back down at any stage when it comes to safeguarding the interests of our state,” said DK Shivakumar Shivakumar further asserted that everyone should abide by the Supreme Court’s order. Dismissing the resistance from Tamil Nadu, he remarked that opposition to the project is driven by political compulsions. “Anyone is free to oppose it, but Tamil Nadu must also recognise that this is our state and our right. If they wish, let them send a delegation. I am prepared to take them to the dam site and walk them through the project. What is happening there is purely politics—if the Congress doesn't oppose it, the DMK will; if the DMK doesn't, the AIADMK will. However, this is not a political matter. Everyone must respect the law of the land and abide by the Supreme Court’s order. Receiving 177 TMC of water is Tamil Nadu’s right, and we will honour it. While protecting our own rights, we will respect theirs as well. Building the dam and releasing water is both our right and our duty. Aside from the Central Government's requirement to provide compensatory land for the submerged forest area, this is entirely our project being built on our land,” emphasised DK Shivakumar.

Addressing concerns that the Mekedatu project could adversely affect Tamil Nadu's water supply, the Chief Minister underscored Karnataka's obligation to safeguard the water allocations of both states as mandated by the apex court, asserting that construction of the dam will ensure the neighbouring state receives its defined share of the water. He invited Tamil Nadu for fact-based discussions over the matter. “We bear the responsibility of protecting the water share due to Tamil Nadu, just as we must protect Karnataka’s rightful share.”

“The Supreme Court has clearly defined their 177 TMC entitlement. Delivering the water owed to them is our duty. We will build the dam and ensure they receive their share. Let Tamil Nadu come forward for discussions—I am ready to present the facts of the project. I will gather complete details on this and speak further in the coming days,” added DK Shivakumar. DK Shivakumar's remarks came after Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President Manickam Tagore appealed to Chief Minister Vijay to stay vigilant and escalate the state's legal defence against the construction of the Mekedatu dam. In a strongly worded media statement, Tagore condemned Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s push for final central clearance for the Mekedatu dam project. Tagore noted that the matter remains sub judice, with Tamil Nadu actively contesting the project before the apex court. "Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, while addressing a gathering in Mysuru in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claimed that the Supreme Court had delivered a verdict in favour of Karnataka regarding the construction of the Mekedatu dam and urged the Central Government to grant the necessary approval. The Tamil Nadu government has already approached the Supreme Court challenging the proposed Mekedatu dam project, which is a contentious issue involving both States. Under these circumstances, Shivakumar's remarks in the presence of the Prime Minister are contrary to the interests of Tamil Nadu," he said. Tagore further noted that according to the awards of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court's judgment, Tamil Nadu is legally entitled to receive 177.25 TMC of water. This includes 60 TMC from the Kabini dam, 52 TMC from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam, and 80 TMC generated through rainfall in the uncontrolled catchment areas of Karnataka along the 200-kilometre stretch between the KRS dam and the Biligundulu water gauging station. Reiterating that Tamil Nadu will not permit the dam under any circumstances, the TNCC chief urged CM Vijay to ensure that the Mekedatu dam is not constructed. "I urge Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay to remain extremely vigilant and pursue all necessary legal measures, building on the efforts already initiated by the Tamil Nadu government, to prevent the construction of the Mekedatu dam," he said. (ANI)