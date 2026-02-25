Odisha Vigilance seized a record Rs 4 crore in cash from the home of Debabrata Mohanty, Deputy Director of Mines, Cuttack. The seizure followed his apprehension for accepting a Rs 30,000 bribe, marking the department's biggest cash haul ever.

Record Rs 4 Crore Seized from Mines Official

Odisha Vigilance has recovered Rs 4 crore in cash from the residence of the Deputy Director of Mines, Cuttack Circle, who has also been apprehended, an official statement said. The vigilance department said it is the highest ever cash seizure in their department so far.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Following apprehension of Sri Debabrata Mohanty, Deputy Director of Mines, Cuttack Circle, Cuttack, yesterday night for taking a bribe Rs.30,000 from a licensed coal vendor, simultaneous house searches were initiated by Odisha Vigilance at his residential flat, parental house at Mathasahi, Bhadrak and his office chamber at Cuttack. During ongoing searches, cash over Rs 4 crore concealed in trolley bags and in almirahs has been unearthed from his flat at BBSR and seized," Vigilance said.

Counting is in progress to ascertain the exact amount of cash, they added. Further investigation is underway.

Absconding Ex-Clerk Arrested in Separate Case

Earlier, Odisha Vigilance arrested Manoranjan Sahoo, a former Senior Clerk of the Hindol Sub-Treasury in Dhenkanal district, for allegedly misappropriating Rs 68.85 lakh in government funds meant for family pension beneficiaries.

Officials confirmed that Sahoo, who had been absconding for nearly two years to evade action, was arrested late Friday night by the Vigilance team.

According to the Vigilance Department, Sahoo is accused of diverting Rs 68,85,497 by fraudulently drawing government funds over an extended period. (ANI)