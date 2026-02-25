J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary called the ACB raid on his brother's house "unfortunate." He defended his brother, Vijay Choudhary, an officer with a distinguished anti-terror record, and alleged the raid was meant to block his promotion.

Following a raid by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) at the residence of his brother Vijay Choudhary in a suspected disproportionate assets case, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Wednesday termed the action "unfortunate."

Speaking to ANI, Choudhary defended his brother, stating that the officer had served with distinction and had been involved in anti-terror operations in areas such as Thanamandi and Doda. He alleged that instead of being rewarded with a promotion, his brother was subjected to an ACB raid.

'Raid meant to stop his promotion to DSP'

"They have done this to an officer who, during his service, had killed terrorists in areas like Thanamandi and Doda... He has always fought against terrorism and crime. Instead of giving him a promotion, they have sent the ACB to his house... This is unfortunate. Today, these people have come to my brother's house to stop his promotion so that he is not made DSP," Surinder Choudhary said.

Deputy CM defends brother's service record

He further emphasised that his brother's service record and background are well known, asserting that wherever he was posted, he earned a strong reputation for tackling terrorism and criminal activities head-on.

Highlighting his family's background, Choudhary added that they come from a soldier's family. He noted that their father served in the army and that the family reached its current position through years of hard work and perseverance. "His history and complete background are well known to everyone. Throughout his career, that officer has firmly fought against terrorism and criminals. Wherever he was posted, people know that he built a strong reputation for himself there. He has always confronted criminals--whether terrorists or other offenders--head-on. The family standing before you is a soldier's family. My father served in the army. Through hard work, gathering things piece by piece, we have reached this position," Choudhary told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted searches at Vijay Choudhary's residence in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case. Vijay Choudhary is the brother of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary. (ANI)