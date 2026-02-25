Opposition leaders have slammed PM Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Israel. CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar called Israel a "second Gujarat" for the PM, while Congress's Jairam Ramesh described the visit as an act of "moral cowardice."

Opposition Slams PM Modi's Israel Visit

Communist Party of India MP P Sandosh Kumar on Wednesday said that Israel is like a "second Gujarat" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while asserting that the Middle East country is acting against humanity's interests, is targeting Gaza, and killing innocent people.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said visiting Israel has become a hobby for PM Modi. "It is like Gujarat; Israel is a second Gujarat for him. Israel is a country that acts against all genuine interests of humankind, targeting Gaza, killing innocent people. So, it is the Prime Minister's hobby, you know, it is like visiting Gujarat," said Sandosh Kumar.

Also, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his scheduled visit to Israel, stating that PM Modi will be displaying "moral cowardice" at a time when the whole world is critical of his "dear friend", referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Details of PM Modi's State Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a State visit to Israel on February 25-26. The visit comes at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and marks the Prime Minister's second visit to Israel, following his 2017 trip when he became the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit the country.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders will review the significant progress made in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and discuss further opportunities in various areas of cooperation, including science and technology, innovation, defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people-to-people exchanges.

According to the MEA, the leaders are also expected to exchange perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest. The Prime Minister will also call on Isaac Herzog, the President of Israel. (ANI)