Seven daily-wage labourers from Bihar were killed after a massive rock fell at a stone quarry site in Bengaluru's Madapattana. Several other workers were injured. CM D K Shivakumar has ordered a probe and promised action against illegal quarries.

Seven daily-wage labourers from Bihar lost their lives on Thursday morning when a massive rock fell at a stone quarry site in Bengaluru's Madapattana. The workers were engaged in routine quarrying operations when a huge rock, reportedly falling from a height of about 40 feet, trapped them beneath the debris. The victims were all daily-wage labourers who were trapped under the fallen boulder and died on the spot at the stone crusher site. Police said "the accident took place while the workers were engaged in quarrying operations. Several other workers sustained injuries and were shifted to a private hospital for treatment. The exact number of injured is still being verified."

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Rescue Efforts and Initial Reports

Rescue personnel and police rushed to the site and launched operations immediately after the collapse. The area was cordoned off as officials cleared debris and searched for anyone else who may have been trapped.

Reflecting on the scale of the disaster, one of the labourers present at the site said, "around 18 workers were present when a huge rock fell from a height of about 40 feet."

Police confirmed that the "collapse of a crusher wall in Madapattana of Bengaluru South Taluk has caused the death of 7 workers, bringing immense sorrow, and all seven deceased were natives of Bihar."

Chief Minister Responds, Vows Action

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar while addressing reporters in Bengaluru earlier today stated, "All the officials are already on the spot and are getting the report. I've received the initial reports that two bodies have been recovered. About seven people are believed to be trapped, but the exact number is yet to be confirmed. The first report says that it was not due to blasting. It appears to have been caused by a soil collapse. I'll get the detailed report on that.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister extended his condolences to the grieving families and emphasised that strict accountability would be enforced against quarries that violate regulations. Shivakumar said, "I pray that the departed souls attain eternal peace, that their families are granted the strength to bear this grief, and that the injured recover swiftly."

"It is the duty of quarry owners to ensure the life safety and security of workers engaged in quarry operations. The government will take appropriate action against quarries that violate regulations," the post read.

Investigation Launched

Meanwhile, a case has been registered, and further investigation is in progress to determine the cause of the collapse. Police are also examining whether there was any negligence or violation of safety norms at the quarry. Efforts are underway to inform the families of the deceased. (ANI)